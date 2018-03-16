‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Poster Confirms Peter Dinklage Is In The Movie

Dinklage, best known for playing Tyrion Lannister on 'Game of Thrones,' has a secret role in the new Marvel blockbuster.

The Avengers: Infinity War promotion has kicked into high gear, and that means a new trailer and more juicy details about what fans can expect when the film opens on April 27. One of those details was confirmed when Marvel unveiled a new Infinity War poster today. Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage’s name is on it, confirming that he will be in the movie. According to Screen Rant, Dinklage’s role at this point is a secret. This is the first time that his name has officially been linked to any of the marketing for the film.

However, as Screen Rant notes, there have been rumors that the actor who expertly plays Tyrion Lannister on GOT would be in the new Avengers movie. In January of last year, he was spotted getting his hair dyed bright red, and some fans speculated that this could be a hint that he was cast in Infinity War. The bright red hair could mean that Dinklage will be playing Pip the Troll.

According to Comicbook.com, Pip the Troll is a comic book character who appeared in the Infinity War and Infinity Crusade books. He’s a prince on his homeworld of Laxidazia and is “closely linked” to Thanos, the movie’s supervillain. Pip has also been tied to Adam Warlock and “Infinity Watch,” a group that was responsible for protecting the Infinity Stones in Strange Tales #179.

Screen Rant reports that there are other characters Peter Dinklage could play. For example, some think he could be Eitri, the King of the Dwarves, and could play a part in reforging Thor’s hammer. Others want him to play MODOK, a former technician who underwent numerous experiments that mutated his body into an entity with superhuman intelligence and a massive head. His name stands for Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing.

It’s unclear whether Peter Dinklage is in the final trailer for Avengers: Infinity War. At about the 1:18 mark, you can briefly see a character with a shock of red hair before the camera quickly pans up to Thanos. Then you see a tiny hand green hand grip Thanos’ much larger hand. In the next shot, you can see Thanos and this person, who looks very small next to Thanos, walking away. The red hair matches Marvel’s depiction of Pip the Troll in the comics. But the green skin could mean that it’s actually a young Gamorra from ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy.’ Or maybe Marvel Studios took some artistic liberty with Pip’s character and that’s actually Peter Dinklage. Only time will tell.