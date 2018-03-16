‘Roseanne’ Revival Spoilers: One Member Of The Family Will Struggle With ‘Serious Addiction,’ Reports TVLine

Does a new serious storyline lie ahead for 'Roseanne' fans?

The Roseanne revival is right around the corner, and new details about the Conner family’s present-day lives continue to be revealed. This week, new spoilers for the show have been released, and it seems that one member of the family is going to be dealing with a major struggle.

According to a March 16 report by TVLine, Roseanne revival viewers will find out that a member of the Conner family is “struggling with a new, very serious addiction.” As fans of the original series know, any number of the characters could be the one with the addiction problem. In the past, Roseanne and Jackie’s mother, Beverly (Estelle Parsons), admitted to being an alcoholic, and the storyline could bleed over to the revival, although Bev is much older now than she was in the original episodes, and said to be living in a nursing home.

In the past, Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Dan Conner (John Goodman) have admitted to having food addictions, and even had an entire episode dedicated to them trying to eat healthier, which didn’t work out great for the couple. Of course, one of Dan and Roseanne’s children could be the person dealing with addiction. Becky (Lecy Goranson) may have turned to substance abuse after the death of her husband Mark, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) could be struggling with an addiction, or even DJ (Michael Fishman) could have addiction issues. DJ’s wife, who may not appear on the show, may also have addiction problems, which could possibly be the reason for her absence. In fact, David (Johnny Galecki) may be out of the picture due to addiction.

One of Darlene’s children, Harris (Emma Kenney) or Mark (Ames McNamara) may even have a problem. It’s possible that Harris could be addicted to any number of things, including her phone and/or social media.

And this is why you never leave the kids with grandma… unless you live with her. We'll be seeing a whole lot of Grandma #Roseanne come March 27th! pic.twitter.com/H81Zxw0hT6 — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) March 15, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a brand new Roseanne revival sneak peek shows the Conner couple struggling to pay for all their prescription medication. In the clip, Roseanne and Dan reveal that they are on a number of medications, including anti-depressants. Roseanne then asks Dan if he got her pain pills for her bad knee. When he hands the pills over to his wife, she lovingly calls them her “babies,” hinting at her chronic pain.

It seems Roseanne fans will have to wait to find out answers until the revival premieres on March 27.