Lara Trump Appears To Shade Vanessa With Simple ‘TBT’ Pic

Lara Trump, the wife of President Donald Trump’s son Eric, recently took to Instagram to post a Throwback Thursday picture that seemed to throw some shade at Eric’s brother Don Jr. and his soon-to-be ex-wife, Vanessa. The photo was of Lara and Eric along with Eric’s sister, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner. Obviously missing from the photo? Don. Jr. and Vanessa. The picture was taken on a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado, three years ago.

While it may not be super uncommon for people to share photos that don’t include their whole families on a regular basis, the timing of the photo seemed a little odd (hence the shade). Lara shared the pic on the heels of some major breaking news: Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, March 15. Whether this was intentional isn’t clear, but even the Daily Mail pointed out that it seemed like a “and then there were four” moment.

Things you can find on Lara’s Instagram page on a day-to-day basis include pictures of her adorable son, Luke, pictures of her dogs, snaps of her husband, and videos of her workout sessions. She has also been known to share plenty of patriotic photos (some of the American flag, others of the White House) and pictures of her wearing “Make America Great Again” hats, showing her support for her father-in-law.

The picture that she shared on Thursday wasn’t completely out of the ordinary for Lara, who has shared a few throwback family photos over the past several months. Interestingly, there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between Vanessa and Lara, as evidenced by a photo that Lara shared on February 8. The picture shows the whole Trump clan at dinner in New Hampshire — another throwback. In the photo, Don Jr. is sitting at the head of the table. But Vanessa was sitting quite a few spots away from him, next to Lara.

As you can see, just about everyone in the photo is sitting close to their significant other, except for Vanessa, who is wedged between Melania Trump and Lara, a good ways away from Don. Could it be possible that this was a sign of trouble between Don and Vanessa? Many would say yes.

You can check out that photo below.