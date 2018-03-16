‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham Calls Maci Bookout’s Latest Project ‘Pornographic,’ Reports ‘Radar Online’

Farrah Abraham isn't holding back when it comes to her opinions about Maci Bookout.

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is speaking out about her former co-star Maci Bookout’s latest television project. Abraham, who was fired from the MTV show late last year, says that she believes Bookout’s choice to go on a naked survival series is “pornographic.”

According to a March 15 report by Radar Online, Farrah Abraham is bashing Maci Bookout’s decision to appear on the reality TV show Naked and Afraid. As many Teen Mom OG fans may remember, Bookout has been very vocal in the past about appearing on the MTV reality series with Abraham after Farrah released a sex tape. Maci was so annoyed by Farrah’s return to the show after it was canceled and then revived that she decided to pull her son, Bentley, off the series. However, she later changed her mind and allowed Bentley to continue filming the show.

At the time, Maci Bookout told Teen Mom OG producers that she didn’t think it was appropriate for her young son to appear on a television series with a person who has released a sex tape and continued to work in the adult entertainment industry. Maci and Farrah even got into a blow out argument when they were reunited for their TV duties following the comments.

A few years later, MTV revealed that Farrah Abraham needed to choose between her work in the adult entertainment industry and her spot on Teen Mom OG. When Farrah told producers that she didn’t plan to end her career in the adult entertainment field, they were forced to remove her from the series. Now, Abraham is angry about Maci Bookout’s latest TV gig, where she appears naked on television (although her front side is blurred) as she and a partner try to navigate the wild and survive in the elements for 14 days.

Farrah claims that Maci and MTV insisted that she does “pornographic things,” but to her Bookout’s appearance on Naked and Afraid is also “pornographic.” Abraham added that she’s understood Maci’s point of view, and hinted that she might be a bit of a hypocrite for appearing on the survival series.

Despite being fired from Teen Mom OG, Farrah Abraham insists that she wishes her former co-stars, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell “the best.”