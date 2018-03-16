‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Galen Gering On ‘Rope’ Divorce, Hope Hits Rafe With ‘Cold, Hard Reality’

Galen Gering discusses Rafe finding out that Hope is filing for divorce. The actor explained that he thought 'Rope' would get through this obstacle.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Rafe Hernandez will reach out to Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) in Hong Kong. However, she delivers a shocking blow to the remorseful groom. In an interview in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Galen Gering discussed “Rope.” The actor said that Hope gives Rafe a “cold, hard reality” when she reveals her plans for a divorce.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, DOOL spoilers reveal that Rafe calls Hope. He asks her to please come home to Salem. He also wants to explain the Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) situation. However, the wounds are still too fresh for Hope Brady. She isn’t interested in discussing anything.

Galen Gering explained that the phone call turns out to be a one-sided conversation. Hope feels hurt and betrayed. Not to mention that Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) exposing the “Safe” secret at the “Rope” wedding was a public humiliation.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from SoapCentral tease that Hope asks Belle (Martha Madison) for a favor. Galen Gering’s interview confirms that it is drawing up divorce papers. Hope informs Rafe of this fact during the phone conversation. This is when the consequences hit him.

“I think in the back of Rafe’s mind, he always pictured that they’d be able to get through this. He’s really hit with this cold, hard reality that maybe they can’t, maybe this is something that you can’t get past, and that she’s definitely not the person that would be able to move past it.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers hint that a reconciliation might still happen, though. Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) urges his mother to hear out Rafe. Even though she can’t do it right now, perhaps she will in the future.

Shawn seems to think that “Rope” made a good duo. He is upset about what happened with Sami but also understands there are two sides to every story. He can’t fathom that Rafe would intentionally hurt his mother, and he is right.

The “Rope” divorce isn’t Hope Brady’s only storyline. While in Hong Kong, she will see Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) with a woman. She is curious but doesn’t realize that the woman is none other than Abigail’s (Marci Miller) second identity, Gabby.

It is only a matter of time before the truth about “Gabigail” comes out. Especially since it is revealed that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) ends up in legal hot water while in Hong Kong.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.