Ketogenic Diet Gets Credit For Alicia Vikander’s Ripped ‘Tomb Raider’ Body: Experts Explain How to Go Keto

Alicia Vikander used the ketogenic diet to sculpt her stunning shape for 'Tomb Raider,' and her fitness trainer is dishing up the details of her exercise regime and keto plan.

Alicia Vikander is joining celebrity weight loss winners such as Kim Kardashian and Halle Berry in crediting the ketogenic diet for her ripped body. Already famed for helping stars such as Gal Gadot and Katy Perry achieve their own best bodies, Alicia’s trainer, Magnus Lygdback, told Pop Sugar the secrets of how Vikander got into Tomb Raider shape.

Alicia Vikander’s Tomb Raider Diet

To help Alicia sculpt her Lara Croft body, the actress and Magnus agreed that the ketogenic diet would provide the desired results. Vikander began her keto weight loss plan two months prior to the first day of filming. Alicia boosted her intake of foods high in fat and eliminated starchy carbohydrates such as bread, pasta, rice, pastries, and cookies.

“Since we were traveling so much over the holidays, we decided the keto diet would be best because it’s easier to control the macros that way. It was a high-fat, no-carb diet — not even low-carb.”

Although any new diet is “always tricky the first couple of days,” Alicia’s trainer praised the Tomb Raider star’s “unbelievable” willpower. Noting that Vikander never complained, Lygdback admitted noting that Alicia was “struggling a little bit.” But despite the challenges, Vikander “kept on bringing it every day.”

Keto Diet Essentials

Ketogenic diets emphasize fat, with moderate amounts of protein and minimal amounts of carbohydrates such as vegetables. Alicia turned to “a lot of fish and seafood” for protein, said Magnus. To make sure that Vikander was getting enough fat in her diet, she consumed “MCT oil, avocado, and coconut oil.” Because of how the ketogenic diet works, cutting carbohydrates is essential. That rule meant that Alicia even had to be careful with vegetable consumption, pointed out her trainer.

“You have to be careful with overeating too many vegetables because you don’t want to go above 25 grams of carbs a day.”

The ketogenic diet that Vikander followed has become increasingly popular in Hollywood. In addition to Alicia’s trainer, some nutritionists are guiding their clients on how and why to go keto.

How And Why To Follow A Ketogenic Weight Loss Diet

Talking with the Food Network, Megan Roosevelt, RDN, explained that the ketogenic diet can boost fat loss as well as help with weight loss.

“Eating a low-to-no carb diet can put the body in a state of ketosis where it produces ketones and burns fat stores as a source of energy, versus using glucose from the diet.”

In addition, Megan emphasizes the importance of avoiding packaged foods and processed foods. These products usually are higher in sugar, which is banned on the keto diet. Instead, emphasize “real, nutrient-dense foods” when preparing meals to help “achieve weight and fat loss.”

Alicia Vikander turned to the popular ketogenic diet to sculpt her ‘Tomb Raider’ body. Richard Shotwell / Invision/AP Images

As the Inquisitr reported, dieters on the ketogenic weight loss diet consume 80 percent of their calories from fat (such as nuts, butter, and oil), 15 percent from protein (such as meat, fish, chicken, and eggs), and just five percent from carbohydrates. Foods high in carbohydrates and sugar are eliminated.

Tomb Raider Fitness Plan

In addition to following the ketogenic diet, Alicia Vikander got her ripped body for Tomb Raider by doing “everything from classic lifting and strength training to more functional stuff,” said Magnus.

“[Alicia] did everything from squatting heavy and doing deadlifts to pull-ups, push-ups, training with machines, training with bodyweight, plyometrics, explosive training.”

Vikander and her trainer exercised for about seven months, working out five to seven days each week. However, Magnus limited Alicia’s fitness session to one hour.

“What doesn’t happen in the first hour won’t happen in the second hour,” said the trainer.

Alicia’s Tomb Raider eight-pack abs resulted from an intense core workout. Vikander’s trainer attacks the core by switching up the exercises among three days, going from “dynamic, static, or isometric abs” (such as planks or leg raises) to “rotational” (such as the wood-chop exercise) to strengthening the abs (such as weighted movements).