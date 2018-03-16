Jamie Dornan Sticks By Wife, Family, And Children After Wrapping Up ‘Fifty Shades’ Movies With Dakota Johnson

Jamie Dornan proves himself to be quite the family man days after wrapping up 'Fifty Shades' movies.

Jamie Dornan may be a busy actor with lots of projects coming up, but he still manages to make time for his family. In fact, over the past week, he has been constantly been spotted with his wife, Amelia Warner, and his children, Dulcie and Elva, investing time in his family during his breaks in filming. Despite all the hoopla surrounding the Fifty Shades movies, the Irish actor is settling into the role of a father and husband.

Having squashed the rumors about dating his Fifty Shades co-star Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan spent some time with his wife this week. They attended the famous Cheltenham festival, one of the most anticipated horse races in England.

“The 35-year-old was pictured holding hands with his wife as they enjoyed a date at the races on Friday,” the Daily Mail reports. “Jamie looked very dapper wearing a smart grey over a striped tie and jumper, sporting a touch of gel in his hair.”

The couple got married back in 2013 and had their first daughter, Dulcie, in 2014. Amelia, who is also in the entertainment industry, has spoken about her marriage to the Fifty Shades star and just how calm and normal it is.

“Nothing has really changed in our lives since Fifty Shades,” she remarked to the Independent. “The biggest change for us was having kids. We now live in the Cotswolds, rather than London. We are very removed from all the hype. I don’t see that stuff in the papers.”

Jamie Dornan and wife Amelia Warner step out for a day at the races! https://t.co/gqnY5WUweH — JustJared.com (@JustJared) March 16, 2018

Just a few days before, Jamie and his wife were seen with their children getting ready to leave Los Angeles. From the pictures, it looked like he was in charge of the youngest.

“[O]ver the weekend, Jamie Dornan, 35, sweetly carried his eldest child, Dulcie, at the airport in Los Angeles,” reports the Daily Mail. “The former ‘Once Upon a Time’ star’s little one held on tight to her father’s chest, with the Irish actor looking equally devoted to his child.”

One of the reasons the actor has been spending a lot of time with his family is because things are about to get really busy. He currently has five movies in the works, including Borderland, A Private War, Untogether, My Dinner With Herve, and Robin Hood.

Amelia is also on a busy schedule. She works as an actress and a composer. Now that she has two baby daughters to take care of, it looks like she will be even more pressed for time to spend with her famous husband.

One thing that Jamie would not have to worry about is the Fifty Shades franchise. The final installment of the poorly reviewed series premiered this spring, ending an era of lackluster erotic movies produced by Hollywood. Fifty Shades Freed garnered measly 13 percent freshness on Rotten Tomatoes, with the other two movies falling in the similar range.