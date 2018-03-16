‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Greg Rikaart’s Character Details & Premiere Date Revealed

Greg Rikaart will be playing the character of Leo on 'Days of our Lives'

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that actor Greg Rikaart will be seen in Salem very soon. The actor, who is best known for playing the character of Kevin Fisher on The Young and the Restless, is transitioning over to DOOL for a “multi-episode” character arc.

According to Soaps, Greg Rikaart’s character is still a bit of a mystery to Days of our Lives fans. Details about the character have been kept under wraps for months. However, the site can confirm that Rikaart’s Salem alter-ego will be named Leo. Leo will blow into town on Tuesday, March 27.

Greg Rikaart’s stint on Days of our Lives was first announced back in October 2017, according to TV Line, just five months after he was let go from his Young and the Restless contract after 14 years with the soap opera. However, the actor has continued to make guest appearances as Kevin Fisher in a recurring role, which he will continue to do despite his new gig with the NBC soap.

Rikaart is a veteran actor, who in addition to his Days of our Lives and Young and the Restless gigs, has also appeared on other television shows such as Dawson’s Creek, Major Crimes, Bones, CSI: Miami, The Closer, Gilmore Girls, Felicity, and Grounded for Life. He can also be seen in the 2003 film X-Men 2, and more, according to IMDB.

Of course, Greg Rikaart isn’t the only new face heading to Salem. Days of our Lives has also cast actor Giles Marini. Marini will be playing a lawyer by the name of Ted, and he will be having a lot of interaction with fan favorite character Kate Roberts-DiMera (Lauren Koslow). Marini began filming his scenes back in December and won’t air on the soap opera until June.

However, Greg Rikkart may have gotten a chance to appear on set with some other faces that have been out of the Days of our Lives universe for a while. Actress Jen Lilley, who plays Theresa Donovan on the show is set to return in May. Brandon Beemer (Shawn Douglas Brady) is also back in March, along with his on-screen wife Martha Madison (Belle Black), and Jami Lynn Bauer is also set to reprise her role as Dr. Laura Horton in upcoming episodes.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.