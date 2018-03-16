Duggar Fan Blog ‘Keeping Up With Fundies’ Accuses Family Of Endangering Lives With Home Births

The Duggar family's brand of home births have been controversial, and a fan blog recently had something to say about it.

The Duggar family is not only known for their 19 children and ultra-religious lifestyle, but they’re also known for delivering most of the children at home. Michelle Duggar, the family matriarch, had her children in a mixture of home births and hospital births, but most of her daughters and in-laws have opted for giving birth outside of a medical setting.

The Duggar family has often been criticized for this choice, as many believe they unnecessarily put the lives of the mothers and babies at risk by not seeking medical intervention until the last minute. After Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s recent botched home birth, the blog Keeping Up with Fundies stated that the family unnecessarily puts each other in danger.

Jill Duggar Dillard has been criticized previously for her midwifery certificate, which has been stated by other midwives to not be fully comprehensive. In her own home birth attempts, Jill has put herself at serious risk and ended up being rushed the hospital at the last minute for emergency C-sections both times. The mom-of-two labored for almost three days with her youngest son, Samuel, before seeking medical intervention.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth was also recently rushed to the hospital after a botched home birth attempt. The reality star labored for over 20 hours, as stated in the TLC Webisode special, before the family figuring out that her baby was in the breech position. She eventually had an emergency C-section. Many criticized this birth due to the fact that if Joy was receiving proper medical care, the family would have already known the baby was breech and would have avoided forcing her to labor for so long.

Jessa Duggar Seewald is the only Duggar sister to have delivered successfully via home births, but her first delivery was not without complications. After giving birth to her eldest son, Spurgeon, Jessa was rushed to the hospital with uncontrollable bleeding. It is unknown if this would have been the case if she had delivered in a traditional hospital setting.

Many believe the Duggar family is not very careful when attending these home births and that they employ uncertified midwives and family members to help.

It is unknown if Kendra Duggar and Jinger Duggar Vuolo will attempt a home birth or not.