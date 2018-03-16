‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Vanessa Williams On Valerie, Eli, Lani, And The Paternity Storyline

Vanessa Williams discusses the baby paternity storyline. Find out what she had to say about Eli's decision and Lani's secret.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will blurt out the paternity secret. Even though it happens in an unusual way, the truth will finally be revealed, Twitter user @TeamElani confirmed. Actress Vanessa Williams, who plays Dr. Valerie Grant, discussed the storyline in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest.

After Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) found out about Lani’s pregnancy, he agreed to keep the paternity a secret. As the Inquisitr previously speculated, Eli wouldn’t be able to deny his child forever. Earlier this week, Eli admitted to Valerie that he didn’t want another man raising his child. The revelation came after Lani had a pregnancy health scare that landed her in the hospital.

Vanessa Williams was asked about Eli’s decision to keep quiet about the baby’s paternity on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers reveal that Valerie Grant was surprised. However, she knew Eli would step up and take responsibility.

As for the reason Valerie is so pushy with Eli and Lani, the actress explained that the heart specialist has selfish motivations. She doesn’t want to be a “grandmother by proxy.” She wants to be a grandmother publicly.

“She wants to be able to be the baby’s grandmother out publicly. It behooves her interests to also have the truth out in the open so that it’s not a big secret that she can’t fully participate in. She could conceivably still participate but wants some of the credit, too! She wants to be the full-on grandmother, not just the grandmother by proxy because she’s dating Abe [James Reynolds.]”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm that the truth will be revealed during Gabi Hernandez’s (Camila Banus) trial. On the stand, Lani is answering Justin Kiriakis’ (Wally Kurth) questions. He keeps pushing, which forces her to reveal the big paternity secret to the entire courtroom. It causes a lot of chaos and commotion.

Unfortunately, it also makes JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) break things off with Lani. He also punches Eli after the courtroom confession. Charged with contempt of court, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) is forced to arrest JJ. However, some fans are sure JJ and Lani, as well as Eli and Gabi, will make it through this obstacle.

As Sal Stowers explained in an interview, Lani was afraid of telling JJ the truth. She was worried she would lose him. Now that the truth gets revealed in a very public way, her worst fears come true. Only time will tell what happens next.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.