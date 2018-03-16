Trump ‘Flips Own Script’ In Stormy Daniels Allegations, Suggests ‘Politico’: New Allegations Of Threats Emerge

The former porn star's lawyer claims Daniels was 'physically threatened to remain silent over alleged affair,' but the who, what, and when of this story was left out of latest claim.

Donald Trump is doing something he rarely does, which is remain quiet over allegations that are aimed his way. This time around, it is allegations over a Stormy Daniels affair that are saturating the headlines, but not a word has been uttered by Trump regarding Daniels and her lawsuit.

It appears that Donald Trump has taken up that “time-honored strategy” of staying mum, much like other politicians do in cases such as this. As Politico suggests, Trump was right on the horn refuting the claims made by other women in the past. It seems instead he’s opted for this “muted response,” which is an unusual tactic for him when it comes to a battle.

Politico also suggests this tactic is like watching “Trump flip his own script” when it comes to doing battle in the media against negative allegations. In the past, the president has not been shy about how he goes after allegations accusing him of unwanted advances.

In a tweet that Trump posted earlier this year, he went after the allegations that he kissed Rachel Crooks on the mouth back in 2006.

According to Politico, he tweeted, “A woman I don’t know and, to the best of my knowledge, never met, is on the FRONT PAGE of the Fake News Washington Post saying I kissed her (for two minutes yet) in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago. Never happened!”

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Trump has ignored questions shouted at him by reporters, and he’s kept whatever it is he is thinking about the allegations coming from Stormy Daniel today to himself. The strategy of staying mum is what “some close to Trump” suggest is “the only way forward, worrying that a public comment from the president would only amplify the scandal,” according to what Politico reports.

The White House staff will only reiterate their answers when put on the spot, often saying “there is nothing more to add” when being shot questions regarding the Stormy Daniels allegations. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, along with the White House spokesman Raj Shah, have both used “there is nothing further to add” when answering reporters questions on this topic.

The lawyer for the former adult film star Stormy Daniels is reporting that she was “physically threatened to remain silent over the alleged affair,” according to USA Today. Daniel’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe program and CNN’s New Day, but he did not elaborate on the details, including who made this claim. He never gave a timeline for these new allegations as well.

Trump denies any sexual relationship with Daniels, and he has denied these allegations since they first hit the headlines.