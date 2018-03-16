Dylann Roof’s Sister Morgan’s Snapchat Message Hoped Students ‘Get Shot,’ Singles Out Black People

In a Snapchat message, Morgan Roof stated that she hoped the students protesting gun violence “get shot” and assumed that it will be “nothing but black people walking out.” Morgan’s Snapchat message led to many searches for her Instagram page, forcing an Instagram user with the same name to declare that she is not the sister of the infamous mass murderer.

Morgan Roof, is the sister of Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who killed nine black churchgoers at the 2015 Charleston church shooting. Morgan was arrested for bringing weapons and drugs at her high school.

According to The New York Times, Morgan brought a knife, pepper spray, and marijuana to her high school and was subsequently taken to a detention center.

Due to her brother’s racially motivated crime, Morgan singling out black people in her Snapchat message struck a nerve and raised concerns. The New York Times states that the Snapchat message “caused alarm to the student body.”

The high school student wrote the following on her Snapchat:

“Your walking out for the allowed time of 17min, they are letting you do this, nothing is gonna change what tf you think it’s gonna do? I hope it’s a trap and y’all get shot we know it’s fixing to be nothing but black people walkin out anyway. No offense ofc but,” she wrote.

Roof’s parents have not commented on the arrest. The parents Amelia Cowles and Franklin Roof are divorced and Morgan is Dylann’s younger sister.

Dylann Roof has been found guilty of all charges associated with the Church shooting was sentenced to death in federal court last year.

Morgan was given a $5,000 bond and she is not allowed to return to her school — A.C. Flora High School. The principal cleared up some of the rumors surrounding the National School walkout. Principal Susan Childs stated that the walkout went well with only minor verbal disagreements.

It was determined that no student had a weapon after an investigation and without mentioning Morgan by name, Childs said that her Snapchat message was not considered a threat but rather, “highly inappropriate.”

Dylann Roof was assaulted in prison in 2016. He was not seriously injured despite suffering bruises to the face and body. The man accused of the attack was released on $100,000 bail shortly after the assault.