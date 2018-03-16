‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Opens Up About Getting Back Together With His Ex

Javi Marroquin speaks out about his new relationship.

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is officially confirming that he’s in a new relationship. The MTV dad reveals that he has gotten back together with his ex-girlfriend, and that he couldn’t be happier about it. Marroquin is giving love another shot with his former girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, and the pair are happier than ever to be back together.

According to a March 15 report by Radar Online, Javi Marroquin is now opening up about the relationship, and says he really wants to “do things differently” with Lauren Comeau this time around. The Teen Mom 2 dad says that he just want to “enjoy” his relationship with Lauren, and that it feels more “real” because “She’s the only girl that’s been on no TV.”

Teen Mom 2 fans may remember that Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau began dating back in July 2017, just weeks after Javi’s split with former Real World star, Madison Channing Walls. The pair met at a mutual friend’s wedding, and Marroquin previously described the experience as “love at first sight.” The couple dated for only two months before calling it quits. At the time, Javi revealed that his reality TV lifestyle and the media buzz that surrounds it was just too much for Lauren to deal with.

After splitting with Comeau, Marroquin moved on to date his Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus. The relationship lasted only a few months, but caused a lot of drama for Javi, especially when it came to his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry. Briana and Kailyn got engaged in a social media feud that still tends to pop up every now and again. After officially cutting ties with DeJesus, there were rumors that Marroquin and Lowry may work things out and get back together. The pair, who share one son, Lincoln, together reveal that they’ve toyed with the idea, but don’t believe it could ever work.

Teen Mom 2 fans may or may not see Lauren Comeau make an appearance on the show with Javi Marroquin. However, Lauren’s not shy about posting photos of herself with Javi on social media. The couple recently spent the weekend together and Comeau couldn’t help but gush over her man via Instagram.

Teen Mom 2 returns with new episodes featuring Javi Marroquin later this year.