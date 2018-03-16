Conor McGregor Vs. Georges St-Pierre Super Fight Would Break UFC Viewership Record, Says Phil Murphy Of ‘ESPN’

Phil Murphy of 'ESPN' believes a showdown between UFC superstars Conor McGregor and Georges St-Pierre would set a new Pay-Per-View viewership record.

Ultimate Fighting Championship superstar Georges St-Pierre has not ruled out another fight despite suffering from a digestive illness last year. St-Pierre is continuously being linked to a possible super showdown with fellow superstar Conor McGregor, who is also looking to make a splash in his comeback fight in the Octagon.

St-Pierre, who has not fought since scoring a submission victory over Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in November last year, has yet to reach out to the promotion about his next fight. According to Phil Murphy of ESPN, a fight against McGregor makes the most sense for the former welterweight and middleweight champion.

McGregor has not seen action inside the Octagon since scoring a second-round knockout win over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016. The 29-year-old Irish superstar, who holds a 21-3 record with 18 knockouts, was linked to several potential opponents over the past several months, but no deal was reached.

Murphy said that a GSP-McGregor fight will break all the viewership record in sports. He pointed out that St-Pierre is known as the best pound-for-pound fighter of his generation, while McGregor is tagged as the top fighter in the UFC today. A showdown between the two superstars will be a match made in heaven for the promotion.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Firas Zahabi, St-Pierre’s coach, also agreed that the proposed GSP-McGregor showdown will be the biggest fight in history. He believes it will draw more attention than McGregor’s last fight, which was the boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. The Mayweather-McGregor match drew 4.3 million buys, the second-highest in history behind the Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao super fight in 2015, which got 4.6 million buys, according to Business Insider UK.

Zahabi told FightHub TV that McGregor is his personal pick for St-Pierre’s next fight. While McGregor is considered as the best fighter in the Octagon today, the veteran coach is confident that St-Pierre will emerge victorious if ever they collide, saying that GSP is too smart and too intelligent for Conor.

However, Zahabi also admitted that he is not in the best position to decide for GSP. As it stands, St-Pierre is not too high on the proposed fight against McGregor despite the potential of getting his single-fight paycheck. He said he wants a “legacy fight” for his possible comeback.

“The thing is, Conor McGregor, money-wise, I believe is the one that can put the most money on the table,” St-Pierre told The MMA Hour, according to MMA Fighting. “However, I think legacy-wise, I don’t think he’s the guy that legacy-wise.”