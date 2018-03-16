NFL Rumors 2018: Dallas Cowboys Should Break The Bank For Tyrann Mathieu, Reports ‘The Landry Hat’

Steven Mullenax of 'The Landry Hat' said that the Dallas Cowboys should go after free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu aggressively.

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to make a noise in free agency this offseason, but that does not mean they have no plans to improve their roster. Most analysts are expecting the Cowboys to make moves late in the offseason, knowing that more players might become eventually available on the market.

They stood pat during the legal tampering period. And true enough, several players became available after their respective teams cut them from the roster. Former Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu hit the market after he declined to take a pay cut. And if Dallas wants to improve their roster, Steven Mullenax of The Landry Hat said that the Cowboys should “break the bank” for the free-agent safety.

Mathieu was lined up among the best safeties in the NFL in 2015 after recording 89 tackles, 17 passes defended, and five interceptions. While his numbers were not as good as his stats two season ago, the five-year veteran still made a huge impact last season. He had 78 tackles, seven passes defended, two interceptions, and a sack.

According to Mullenax, adding Mathieu to the mix will bring the secondary unit of the Cowboys to another level in the next few years. Mathieu and pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, who was franchise tagged by Dallas this offseason, will form a lethal combination for the Dallas.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

It is worth noting, though, that Mathieu will not come cheap for the Cowboys. He signed a five-year, $62.5 million contract with Arizona last year. The Cardinals tried to restructure the deal this offseason, but the 2015 Pro Bowl safety refused to give in.

Several teams are also expected to enter the race to acquire Mathieu, which might make it harder for Dallas to nab the 25-year-old. According to Chris Wesseling of the NFL website, the New York Giants, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, and Houston Texans are among the potential landing spots for the 2013 third round pick.

But regardless of the competition and price tag, Mullenax insisted that the Cowboys should strongly pursue Mathieu. He pointed out it is very rare that a relatively young star like him will hit the open market. He is also convinced that the 2015 First-Team All-Pro selection will fill a huge gap on the roster next season.