Ninja Breaks Twitch’s Record For ‘Most-Viewed Stream By An Individual’ With The Help Of Drake

The pro gamer now holds the record for the most-viewed stream by a single player on Twitch.

Popular pro gamer Ninja (Tyler Blevin) on March 14 broke the record for the most-viewed stream by a single player on Twitch. The achievement was possible with the help of rapper Drake when he joined the pro gamer’s live stream. Rapper Travis Scott and NFL player Juju Smith-Schuster also joined the live stream, according to The Verge. The report says, Ninja and Drake played a few matches of Fortnite, Travis Scott and Juju Smith-Schuster joined them later. The stream started trending on Twitter after Drake tweeted about playing Fortnite with Ninja and shared the link.

The report claims that the live stream hit 630,000 viewers, toppling the previous record of 388,000 viewers for a single-play stream set by Dr. DisRespect (Guy Beahm). During the live stream, Drake shared his approval of pineapple on pizza and the future development of the co-op game. The rapper also disclosed that he’s been playing Fortnite for a month or two, according to The Verge. Drake told Ninja that he’s been watching him on YouTube in-between breaks from recording his new album, according to the report.

Stats show that Ninja averages 70,000 live viewers per stream but recording 630,000 is incredible. According to Kotaku, the achievement wouldn’t be possible without crossplay, which gamers have been requesting across platforms. Crossplay enabled Drake, a PS4 player, to play with Ninja on PC, according to Kotaku. The report says an update on March 15 enabled Xbox One crossplay with PC, Mac, and mobile, excluding PS4.

Forbes reports that Ninja garnered more than 10,000 subscribers, with each subscriber adding $3.50 to his revenue per month. The stream with Drake reportedly increased the pro gamer’s revenue by more than $35,000 per month. The report says Ninja is earning at least $600,000 a month through Twitch subscriptions.

Tyler “@Ninja” Blevins stream of #FortniteBattleRoyale with @Drake brought unprecedented visibility to #esports & @Twitch Alone, the stream accounted for 11.5% of @FortniteGame’s hours watched this weekhttps://t.co/DbB5bgLZJs can fill you in on trends like these and more pic.twitter.com/azy38ml2tx — The Esports Observer (@esportsobserved) March 15, 2018

Fortnite is a co-op game developed by Epic Games and published by People Can Fly. It’s available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Macintosh OS. The game is also available on iOS but an invitation from Epic Games or a friend is needed to gain access. Devices running on iOS 11 and above will be able to play the game. However, devices older than the iPhone 6 or iPad Mini 4 are excluded, according to Forbes. Epic Games announced on Thursday, March 15 that it will be hosting a “Celebrity Pro-Am” event at E3 featuring 50 celebrities and 50 pro gamers.