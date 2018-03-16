MLB Rumors: Rockies’ Greg Holland Being Considered By Braves & Diamondbacks, Per ‘Fanrag Sports’

Atlanta or Arizona could end up being Holland's new team based on recent rumors.

The MLB rumors this offseason have slowed down now that many of the biggest free agents have signed with teams or been traded, but pitcher Greg Holland is one available option. The Colorado Rockies closer sports a save percentage just over 90 percent and could help a contender or near-contender become stronger in that aspect of their roster. However, it seems just two teams have shown any notable interest in acquiring Holland. Here’s the latest on which squads have been linked to the MLB free agent.

In a recent report from Jon Heyman of Fanrag Sports Network, he notes that the two teams that have shown interest in Greg Holland recently are the Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks. Heyman says Atlanta has “at least checked in on” the free agent even though they’ve yet to make any big moves this offseason. The same goes for the Diamondbacks who are considering Holland to really improve their already impressive bullpen.

Holland entered the league in 2010 with the Kansas City Royals and spent his first six seasons there. His best two seasons there saw him rack up 47 and 46 saves, respectively. Last season, he achieved his third-best season in terms of saves with 31 to go along with 70 strikeouts. However, there are those that feel Holland’s best work came about four years ago and he hasn’t produced since. That could keep a team away from spending on him this offseason.

After spending most of his career with the Royals, Holland spent the 2017 season as a closer for the Rockies. Michael Owen Baker / AP Images

Heyman noted in another report about the Braves that it’s unknown how far talks have gone with Holland or what their chances of landing him are. He also mentioned that “Braves people” are saying that the team has “limited funds left” to use to spend on free agents. The team shed Matt Kemp from the roster to help move expenses forward and clear some space before next year.

It’s also mentioned that a few other teams other than the Braves and Diamondbacks make more sense as places for Greg Holland. However, those teams, the Los Angeles Angels, Washington Nationals, and St. Louis Cardinals all seem to be settled with what they already have rather than adding any new pieces to their bullpens.

For now, the Rockies’ Greg Holland will remain in MLB rumors headlines as one of two free agent pitchers along with Alex Cobb. Fans should know over the next few weeks if they’ll remain on their current rosters or head elsewhere.