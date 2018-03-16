Disney Gives Sneak Peek Of $2B Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Theme Park In Stunning Drone Footage

The short clip shows how the new California attraction is shaping up, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter".

The highly-anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim is already taking shape and it’s definitely massive.

Disney CEO Bob Iger shared a breathtaking sneak peek of the upcoming attraction in new drone footage, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In the clip, viewers got the chance to see the construction of the $2 billion park based on the famous Star Wars franchise.

The video showcased striking rocky peaks soaring several stories high. The camera also captured several scaffoldings and dozens of cranes almost covering the 14-acre land.

The theme park, which is set to open in 2019, promises guests to transport them to the never-before-seen planet of Batuu, Deadline reported. Guests can also take control of the Millennium Falcon on a customized secret mission or be in a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

Markets and shops inspired by those of Istanbul and Marrakech will also be featured in the park, where a Toydarian will be on hand to sell hand-crafted toys to visitors.

And while the construction is still far from being completed, Disney and aerial photography company Nearmap have been releasing renderings, models, and details on what to expect once it opens to the public.

Apparently, once completed, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will feature a whopping 10,000 tons of structural steel and approximately 200,000 square feet of hand-carved rock work — all inspired by the famous franchise.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park is expected to be “one of the most detailed and immersive lands ever created in Disney Parks history.” In fact, the same intergalactic land is also under construction at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

However, the Star Wars land in Orlando might take longer to build, especially with the new Star Wars hotel that is also launching at the site.

The Disney Parks group is continuously adapting and expanding to cater to their customers’ demand. In 2016, Shanghai Disneyland officially opened, while in May 2017, the new World of Avatar attraction was launched at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom in Florida.

Disney also announced a £1.75 billion investment in its Paris theme park that will feature Marvel, Frozen, and Star Wars attractions.