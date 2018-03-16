Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, And Joe Perry: Hollywood Vampires 2018 Tour Of Russia, Europe And Lehigh Valley

Depp played guitar for Stone Temple Pilots and Alice Cooper, caught in the Hawaii nuclear scare thought, "I'm gonna be fried," but that’s just the beginning.

Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, and Joe Perry are planning a pretty awesome spring and summer together, on the road and in the studio. So far it’s been an exciting year, but with a full calendar of tour dates from May 21 to July 8 listed on their website, they’ve hardly begun their 2018 adventure. See the Hollywood Vampires Website for tour dates.

Hollywood Vampires frontman Alice Cooper, who turned 70 on February 4, feared he may not see his birthday, much less the summer tour with Johnny Depp and Joe Perry, according to his interview with Billboard, after not one but two rather amazing brushes with what he thought might be sudden death.

Alice Cooper believed he might be nuked when visiting his manager Shep Gordon in Hawaii. Alice just happened to be there during the now infamous nuclear false alarm.

“You never want to see the words ‘imminent,’ ‘nuclear’ and ‘not a drill’ ever in one sentence. I’m looking at it going, ‘Are you kidding me?’ My theology told me I’m gonna go from one paradise to another one, but it’s still a bit of a shock to think, ‘In about 18 minutes, I’m gonna be fried.’ When it blew over everybody was laughing about it, but believe me, it was scary.”

Not only was Alice Cooper in Hawaii during the false alarm, nuclear attack scare on January 13, Cooper also had a head-on car crash near his home in Phoenix but managed to escape without a scratch.

“My car looked like a piece of art… Somebody was trying to keep me from getting to 70, but I’m still here.”

Thankfully Alice Cooper is still here, and still planning a Hollywood Vampires tour and upcoming album with Johnny Depp and Joe Perry. Alice Cooper says he, Johnny Depp, and Joe Perry are still writing music for the album.

“Everybody is writing right now. We probably won’t get into the album until the summer, and then it’ll go quickly because we’ve all got a lot of songs.”

Alice Cooper explained to Billboard that Johnny Depp has set aside time to record and tour with the Hollywood Vampires this summer, after starring in at least five movies in 2017.

Hollywood Vampires with Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, and Johnny Depp Matt Sayles / AP Images

Johnny Depp has been living out his rock star dreams. All those decades as an amazing guitarist are finally getting him the attention he deserves for his music, as well as acting.

The Rolling Stone reports Johnny Depp joined the Stone Temple Pilots on stage for two encore songs as the Stone Temple Pilots kicked off their own tour. Johnny Depp played Sex Type Thing and Kick Out the Jams with Stone Temple Pilots in Santa Clarita California.

Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, and Joe Perry will be playing at the Sands Casino in Bethlehem, PA on May 21, before touring Russia and Europe as Hollywood Vampires. Lehigh Valley Live reports the Hollywood Vampires will play at the Sands Event Center starting at 9 p.m. on May 21. Ticket prices are $49.50 to $109.50 and will go on sale Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m.

Hollywood Vampires Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, and Joe Perry will be at Wembley Arena in London on June 20.