‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska DeBoer Is Pregnant With Her Third Baby

The reality star is set to welcome her third child later this year.

Chelsea Houska DeBoer is expecting her third baby, and second with husband Cole DeBoer, later this year. The reality star confirmed her pregnancy via Instagram earlier this evening, stating that the pair are expecting a girl. Chelsea neglected to say how far along she is with her third baby, but stated that the little girl would join them in “a few short months.”

The Teen Mom 2 star has not been shy about her plans to have another baby with husband Cole. Only a few months after giving birth to her son, Watson, Chelsea told her fans that she was ready to have another baby.

She has also stated that she has been waiting until she got to her pre-pregnancy weight before getting pregnant with her third baby. Chelsea Houska DeBoer did not mention anything about her weight on her announcement, but it is assumed that she got to her goal weight before she and Cole decided to have another baby.

The Teen Mom franchise has recently experienced a baby boom. Chelsea, Kailyn, Briana, and Jenelle all gave birth to children within the last year. Currently, Amber Portwood is expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. Thus far, all of the original cast members of both Teen Mom shows have now given birth to a second child. Farrah Abraham is the only Teen Mom cast member to not have given birth to another child.

Chelsea Houska DeBoer has come a long way since her original episode of 16 & Pregnant. After a tumultuous relationship with her eldest daughter Aubree’s father, Chelsea finally put an end to things once and for all. She moved on with her life and graduated from cosmetology school in order to support her young daughter.

When Briana DeJesus joined the Teen Mom 2 cast, rumors swirled that Chelsea was quitting the show due to wanting to settle down and live a quiet life. However, the reality star mom has stated that she has no plans to leave the series any time soon.

Although her life is fairly stable at the moment, she does have to contend with her ex, Adam Lind, who has been busted for drug use or reckless driving.