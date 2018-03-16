Man Who Claimed To Be An Accomplice In Natalee Holloway’s Disappearance Killed With His Own Knife

John Christopher Ludwick claimed to have helped Joran Van Der Sloot dispose of Natalie's remains.

John Christopher Ludwick captured the nation’s attention when the program, The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway, aired in 2017, and he claimed to have been complicit in Natalee Holloway’s death. Holloway was only only 18-years-old when she disappeared from a high school graduation trip to Aruba in 2005.

Twelve years later, Ludwick said he helped Jordan Van der Sloot, the man who was arrested on suspicion of murdering Holloway, to dispose of the teen’s remains. He said Van der Sloot paid him $1,500 to dig up Holloway’s remains and cremate them. Ludwick was never charged for any part in the crime. Now, 32-year-old Ludwick is dead, having been stabbed to death by his own knife after a botched kidnapping attempt.

According to North Port Police Department in Florida, Ludwick attempted to kidnap an unnamed woman who he had become obsessed with. He ambushed the woman while she was in her car in the driveway of her home, though one witness reports she was already outside of her car when the struggle began. The two wrestled with one another, and she stabbed him in the abdomen with the knife he had attempted to use against her. Ludwick managed to escape. When police found him, he was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of the stab wounds, but he died.

A neighbor of Ludwick’s victim, Gabriel Madrigal, told reporters that Ludwick was obsessed with her and was in love with her. Madrigal and the woman reportedly met Ludwick because they all shared an interest in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance. He said the woman wanted to “be with John.” Madrigal provided a local news station in Florida a video he recorded of an interview with the woman Ludwick attempted to kidnap. During the video, the woman said that Ludwick told her that the bones that were supposed to be Natalle Holloway’s were actually animal bones.

North Port Police/Facebook

The video also included footage of Ludwick referring to his friendship with Joran Van der Sloot, who is currently in prison in Peru for killing a woman in 2010.

“For us, it’s fun. For young girls, it’s scary to think what would have happened if we continued to live the lifestyle we lived for more than the few months we did. We could have done a lot of damage.”

Madrigal called Ludwick “a walking time bomb” and said the information he and Ludwick’s victim have will reveal the truth about Natalee Holloway’s disappearance. North Port police posted a notice on their Facebook page that said they were “aware of Mr. Ludwick’s history and comments surrounding the disappearance of Natalee Ann Holloway in Aruba during May of 2005. The correct authorities who are working that case have been notified.”