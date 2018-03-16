MLB Trade Rumors: NY Mets’ Juan Lagares Could Be Traded Before Season, Per ‘New York Post’

New York is rumored to be taking calls for Lagares with at least one American League team interested so far.

The latest MLB trade rumors for the New York Mets suggest they are shopping their outfielder Juan Lagares and he could be dealt before the new season. A recent New York Post article indicated that at least one American League team is showing interest in Lagares too. While he’s not the biggest name in the league when it comes to offense, he could still fill a need for the right roster. Here are the latest details on the possible trade that could be on the way for the NY Mets in the coming weeks and what Lagares’ value might be for a prospective team.

On Wednesday, the New York Post‘s Joe Giglio reported about the potential trade involving Juan Lagares suggesting that it was due to what could become a jam-packed outfield. In his report, he indicated that outfielder Michael Conforto is working to return to the lineup after his shoulder surgery last September.

Conforto is expected to play next week in the Grapefruit League and there’s speculation he could also return fully to the team ahead of May. In addition, it’s being said that Brando Nimmo is on track to be the team’s fourth outfielder. With all of that said, the team could make a deal to send Juan Lagares elsewhere as they will simply have too many outfielders.

The Mets could trade outfielder Juan Lagares before the 2018 MLB season starts, the ‘New York Post’ indicated. Lynne Sladky / AP Images

As mentioned, there is one team from the American League interested, but that team hasn’t been named. Lagares is a former Gold Glove winner in 2014 while with the Mets but hasn’t been able to produce a season quite as good since then. He battled through injuries this past season and had a total of 252 at-bats during his 58 starts. For the season he finished with a.250 batting average along with 63 hits, three home runs, and 15 RBIs.

Lagares, who has been with the Mets since 2013, has a 0.257 batting average with 20 home runs and 146 RBIs in 1,643 at-bats for his career. As mentioned by Fansided’s Reviewing the Brew, he offers the most value in terms of his glove as he offers very little on offense. A team might add him more as a backup than as a starter. The 28-year-old outfielder is signed with New York through 2019 and expected to get $6.5 million this year, with $9 million next year. He’s also got an option for $9.5 million which includes a $500,000 buyout in the contract.

.@juanlagares2 with a cannon! He nails the runner at the plate! #LGM pic.twitter.com/Jlym4NL9z8 — New York Mets (@Mets) March 1, 2017

The New York Mets finished last season at 70-92, which had them 27 games back from first-place Washington. Part of their issues related to an injury-related outfield which now seems to be regaining some form. It’s uncertain what the exact value Lagares could bring back to the team, but since the Mets’ outfielder situation seems to be working itself out, they might consider an offer to improve their roster in other areas.