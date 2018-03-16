Thanos Will Be 10 Times Worse Than Darth Vader In ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ Russo Brothers Say

Thanos wants those stones really badly

Avengers: Infinity War is almost here, which means lots of Marvel fans are chomping at the bit for any new details about the upcoming superhero movie. The good news is that the directing duo behind the film has delivered some new juicy tidbits of what we can expect. The bad news? It sounds like our heroes are going to be absolutely wrecked by the film’s super-villain, Thanos. In an interview with Cinema Blend, Joe and Anthony Russo, collectively known as the Russo Brothers, revealed that Thanos will be 10 times worse than Darth Vader, one of the most notorious villains from that other Disney-owned movie franchise.

“Look, our job with Thanos is to make him the preeminent villain in the Marvel Universe,” Joe Russo said. “That is his role in the comics. That’s his role in these movies. And in order to be a preeminent villain, you have to do some pretty bad things.”

Anthony added that Thanos is more motivated to get the stones in this movie, so that means heightened aggression to the detriment of the Avengers and their allies.

“Well, this movie is sort of [triggered] by Thanos’ decision and an opportunity for him to make a very aggressive move for the stones,” he said. “So when Thanos decides to do it, he really goes for it. And he’s kind of one step ahead of our heroes through the movie. And he puts them through a lot of pain.”

As Cinema Blend notes, although Thanos is widely acknowledged as the biggest “baddie” in the Marvel Universe, none of the movies have really shown him at his full power. It looks like the studio has been saving it for Avengers: Infinity War.

In a brand new TV spot for the movie released today, we can hear Thanos say that the end is near for the Avengers. But there may be additional footage of him doing more damage in a new full-length Infinity War trailer that’s expected to be released tomorrow, according to Comicbook.

Comicbook also reports that there was some footage of Thanos throwing a moon at the Avengers, which was only shown at Disney’s D23 Expo, so those shots might make it into the new preview footage.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theatres on April 27, 2018. The release date was originally set for May 4, 2018, but it was reportedly moved up to avoid competition with Deadpool 2. But who’s complaining? That just means we have a shorter wait to see Thanos’ power unleashed.