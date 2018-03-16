Watch Cavs Vs. Trail Blazers 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, And Odds

LeBron James and Cleveland continue their road trip with a visit to Portland.

Thursday night’s NBA schedule will feature the Cavs vs. Trail Blazers live streaming online and televised game coverage. Damian Lillard and Portland will look to continue their hot streak, as they’ve won 10 games in a row. Only the Toronto Raptors are near that mark, having won nine-straight.

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will try to put a stop to that Blazers’ streak by achieving a second-straight win on their west coast road trip. Here’s the latest game preview with matchup odds, start time, TV channels, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Trail Blazers live streaming online.

As ESPN reported ahead of tonight’s game, the Portland Trail Blazers (41-26) have won 16 of their last 17 games played in their home arena. Tonight’s game is the second meeting they’ll have with the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-28), who defeated them 127-110 at Quicken Loans Arena back in early January.

However, Cleveland has shifted their roster since then and has also suffered setbacks in the form of injuries to big men Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson. LeBron James and the Cavs enter this matchup after bouncing back from their loss to the Lakers with a win over the Phoenix Suns. In that matchup, James finished with a triple-double of 28 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Win streak will be put to the test against LeBron and the Cavs tonight at @ModaCenter https://t.co/cOETfedgdF — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 15, 2018

With James on the floor, whether home or away, it always gives the Cavs some chance of winning. Odds Shark lists them as a small underdog for tonight, though, as the home team is favored by 3.5 points. Portland is also a -225 to -235 favorite on the moneyline while the visitors are +185 to +200 underdogs. The over/under points total tonight is at 220.5 points for the game. For the Odds Shark prediction, they believe Portland will win and cover tonight’s game, while the total will stay under the number.

Tonight’s game featuring the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers is slated for a 10 p.m. Eastern Time or 7 p.m. Pacific Time start. Live television coverage comes from multiple networks. For fans in the Cleveland viewing region, it will be telecast on Fox Sports Ohio, while fans in the Portland viewing region can watch on NBC Sports Northwest. All fans in other regions will be able to watch if they have an NBA League Pass subscription.

To watch the game via live stream feed online, fans with Fox Sports can go to the Fox Sports Go website or mobile apps. Cable and satellite subscribers with NBCSNW can go to the NBC Sports Northwest website or compatible apps. For all other viewers who want to watch the game, it can be purchased individually through NBA League Pass website, or a subscription for the remainder of the season can be purchased to see more games.