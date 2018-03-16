WWE News: Two More Championship Matches Expected To Be Announced For ‘WrestleMania 34’

'WrestleMania 34' is scheduled on April 8, 2018 in New Orleans and all WWE titles could be on the line.

WrestleMania 34 is just three weeks away and there are already eight official matches on the card. The show will be headlined by Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. With WrestleMania 34 less than a month away, two more title matches are expected to be announced next week.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer(h/t Wrestling Inc.), Randy Orton is set to defend his United States Championship against Bobby Roode and Jinder Mahal in a Triple Threat Match. On the other hand, Cedric Alexander will reportedly battle Mustafa Ali in the finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. These two matches are going to made official by next week so fans should not be surprised. Orton, Roode, and Mahal have been feuding for a while now while Alexander and Ali were on the verge of challenging Enzo Amore for the Cruiserweight Championship before his release.

As recapped by WWE.com, Roode announced on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live that he will invoke his rematch clause against Orton at WrestleMania 34. However, Mahal picked up a crucial victory last Tuesday against Roode. It is expected that Mahal will be inserted in the match to make it a Triple Threat. It is the second Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 34 since The Miz will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor and Seth Rollins.

Randy Orton will enter WrestleMania 34 as United States Champion. WWE

On the other hand, Cedric Alexander came out victorious in a hellacious battle in the semifinals against Roderick Strong. It was a great match that had the fans of 205 Live on their feet. With the victory, Alexander booked his way to a WrestleMania 34 match and a chance to become the new WWE Cruiserweight champion.

Meltzer also added that Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali has always been the original plan for the finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. Ali will face off against Drew Gulak next week in what could be another show-stealing match in 205 Live. The only downside is the finals of the tournament might get bumped in the WrestleMania 34 Kickoff Show.

Other matches on the WrestleMania 34 card include Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn, and the first-ever WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal. Matches for the Raw Women’s, Raw Tag Team, SmackDown Tag Team Championships, as well as a match involving Shane McMahon, John Cena, and The Undertaker are bound to happen.

WrestleMania 34 will take place on April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The whole event is expected to be seven to eight hours long include the WrestleMania 34 Kickoff Show.