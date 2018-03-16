Winner of the 6th and final group stage T20 match in the subcontinental tri-series will move on to face India for the tournament trophy on Sunday

The sixth and final match of the Nidahas Trophy T20 International cricket tri-series will also serve as the tournament semi-final. Bangladesh faces Sri Lanka in a match that will live stream from Colombo, with the winner claiming a place in the championship match against India on Sunday. But the Tigers may have a card up their sleeve in this game, with their captain and world-elite all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan making a surprise return.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article.

Shakib was expected to miss the entire Nidahas Trophy tri-series, as he recovered from a finger injury suffered in the finale of an ODI tri-series in January. That match was also against Sri Lanka.

But after sitting out for his team’s first three games of the T20 tournament, Shakib will take his place on the pitch Friday evening as Bangladesh looks to follow up on their record-setting comeback victory over the hosts in the first confrontation between the two in this three-nation competition.

In that match, Mushfiqur Rahim scored a blazing 72 off of 35 deliveries as the Tigers chased down a towering 214 Sri Lanka total — which was briefly the highest T20 score ever posted at R. Premadasa Stadium, until Bangladesh did it one better to win by five wickets with two balls remaining.

Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan makes a dramatic, early return in his team’s final Nidahas Trophy group stage match Friday. A.M. Ahad / AP Images

First ball of the Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka Nidahas Trophy final group stage match is scheduled for 7 p.m. India Standard Time at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Friday, March 16. The start time will be the same in India. In Bangladesh, the live stream becomes available at 7:30 p.m.

Cricket fans in the United States can catch the live stream of the Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka T20 match starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 6:30 a.m. Pacific.

Each team has one win in the tournament, with Sri Lanka scoring theirs in the tri-series opener, with a stunner over India. But India won all three matches that followed, including a defeat of Bangladesh on Wednesday that sent them to the tri-series championship match. The winner of Friday’s match will face India in that finale — but if the game is washed out by weather, Sri Lanka will get the nod to face India due to a superior net run rate.

Here are the expected teams for Friday’s do-or-die T20 cricket showdown between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka: 1. Danushka Gunathilaka, 2. Kusal Mendis, 3. Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), 4. Upul Tharanga, 5. Thisara Perera (captain), 6. Dasun Shanaka, 7. Jeevan Mendis, 8. Akila Dananjaya, 9. Suranga Lakmal, 10. Dushmantha Chameera, 11. Nuwan Pradeep.

Bangladesh: 1. Tamim Iqbal, 2. Soumya Sarkar, 3. Liton Das, 4. Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), 5. Mahmudullah, 6. Shakib Al Hasan (captain), 7. Sabbir Rahman, 8. Mehidy Hasan, 9. Mustafizur Rahman, 10. Rubel Hossain, 11. Abu Hider.

Kusal Mendis led Sri Lanka against India with 55 runs in his team’s last match. Eranga Jayawardena / AP Images

A live stream of the Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka Nidahas Trophy T20 international cricket match will be available exclusively around the world from the Indian streaming TV service YuppTV. A free YuppTV live stream of DSport, the India sports network that carries the Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka T20 cricket match, is accessible at this link. Alternatively, YuppTV is offering streaming of the final two matches of the tournament for a fee of $7.99, available at this link.