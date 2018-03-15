Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher Save Marriage, According To ‘Life & Style’

There have been rumors flying for a while that Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher were having problems in their marriage. The fans had a hard time believing that they were not okay. Now Life & Style Magazine has shared that Carrie and Mike have fixed their marriage and that things are going better.

An insider shared that Carrie and Mike are now stronger than ever, and Carrie wants the world to know it. Things haven’t been easy for the couple lately. Carrie took a pretty hard fall where she hurt herself, and Mike came out of retirement and went back to playing hockey. Carrie hasn’t even shown her face to fans, since she had to have stitches after her fall.

The source went on to explain that Carrie Underwood never thought of divorce as an option.

“She says hard work, faith, and commitment to family saved her marriage,” the source said. They have been married for seven years, and have one son together. There have been rumors of another child, but nothing ever materialized. The source even said that Carrie and Mike are trying for another baby, but it isn’t to fix anything and instead is about spreading the love.

For now, Carrie and Mike seem to be doing well, but her music career and Mike’s rejuvenated hockey career can be a strain. Lately, Carrie hasn’t been touring and now that Mike plays in Nashville, that could make things a bit easier as well. He had retired, but decided he wanted to get back into the game. Working on this marriage is important to Carrie and it seems like she was able to fix it.

Right now, Mike and Carrie are staying quiet on the rumors that they were having issues. Fans are happy to hear that a source says that things are going better for them now.