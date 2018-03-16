WWE Universe Not Satisfied With Fabulous Moolah Name Change, Want To Name It After This Person Instead

WWE removes Fabulous Moolah from the women's battle royal name, but fans are not satisfied.

On the previous episode of Raw, WWE made the announcement that the women’s battle royal at WrestleMania will be named after WWE Hall of Famer, The Fabulous Moolah. However, that immediately did not bode well with the WWE Universe, and an outrage occurred. Along with flooding the comment portion on Twitter when the announcement was made, fans also made their voice heard on the YouTube page as well. Since then, the video honoring Moolah for the battle royal has been removed.

Due to the uproar of Moolah being selected as the honoree for the women’s battle royal, the ground started to proverbially shake regarding the name remaining, and the WWE Universe was not going to stop until it was removed. Along with a petition that asked for 10,000 signatures to remove the name, Snickers, the sponsor for WrestleMania, was also reached out to.

As a result, Mars Wrigley Confectionery, the parent company of Snickers, issued a statement that was sent to Wrestling INC regarding the outrage. The company noted that they were recently made aware of the WWE’s decision to honor The Fabulous Moolah and that this act is “unacceptable.” They also stated that a discussion with WWE will occur to express their disappointment. These sequence of events successfully led to the removal of Moolah’s name.

Now, the headline on WWE’s website which first said, “The first-ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal will take place at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals,” now says, “The first-ever WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal will take place at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals.”

WWE Universe Wants Another Name To Be Honored

Raw Commissioner and Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon went to social media to thank the WWE Universe for “using your voice,” and added that the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal will be a historic match. She even used the #ChangeTheName to further show her diplomacy. While the gesture was in hopes to keep the focus on the women’s battle royal continuing to forward the women’s evolution, the WWE Universe still did not stop complaining.

Apparently, “WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal” is not a suitable replacement name for the WWE Universe, and other names were suggested. Although names such as Mae Young and Sensational Sherri were mentioned, as well as others opposing WWE for deciding to remove the name, the major suggestion was Chyna.

As expressed by some members of the WWE Universe, Chyna is also a controversial candidate. In addition to being involved in romance saga with Triple H, ending with “The Game” leaving her for Stephanie, Chyna also became heavily involved in the adult film industry, which is something Triple H expressed on the Steve Austin podcast that WWE cannot negatively affect their reputation by putting her in the Hall of Fame. Since then, though, both have mentioned Chyna’s name in a more positive light, which could hint at a future Hall of Fame induction.