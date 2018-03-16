‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Alison Sweeney Speaks Out About Her Return As Sami Brady

Find out what Alison Sweeney is saying about her 'Days of our Lives' return as Sami Brady.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) is returning to Salem later this year. The fan-favorite character will make her big homecoming over the summer, as Sweeney has already started filming her scenes for the highly anticipated storyline.

According to Soaps, it seems that Days of our Lives fans aren’t the only ones excited about Sami Brady’s return. Alison Sweeney opened up about returning to set after the news broke online. The actress revealed that she is very “excited” about Sami coming home to Salem and that it was a “joy” to get to catch up with all of her co-workers again.

Sweeney also posted a photo from her first day back on the Days of our Lives set where she’s seen happily smiling alongside her on-screen mother, Deidre Hall, who plays Dr. Marlena Evans on the NBC soap opera. Alison said that she got to have a “wonderful girls lunch” and even used the hashtag “no place like home.”

“Now that the ‘cat’s out of the bag’ so to speak, I’m excited to #tbt to my first day back filming. It’s always such a joy to catch up with everyone!! @deidrehall_official & I had a wonderful girls lunch at the commissary! #days #samisback #noplacelikehome.”

Days of our Lives fans last saw Sami Brady in December when she left Salem after finding her son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) alive, bringing him home, and then having a one night stand with her ex-husband Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). Since that time, Sami and Rafe’s secret has been revealed. Claire Brady found out about the affair and told the whole town at Hope and Rafe’s wedding. Now, Hope has decided to end the relationship and leave Salem to head to Hong Kong where her son Shawn (Brandon Beemer) lives.

Days of our Lives spoilers have yet to reveal why Sami Brady will be back in Salem, but some fans are speculating that her return could have something to do with the affair she had with Rafe. Perhaps Sami will come home with a baby in tow, and surprise the entire town by revealing she got pregnant with Rafe’s child during their one-night stand. DOOL viewers are eagerly awaiting Sami’s return, and can’t wait to see Alison Sweeney back in Salem again.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.