Matt Lauer Leading ‘Lonely’ Hamptons Life, Former ‘Today’ Host Hopes He ‘Can Have A Comeback,’ Reports ‘ET’

Although most of his friends have stopped caring, former 'Today' host Bryant Gumbel has remained in Matt's 'corner.'

Four months after Matt Lauer was fired from his longtime job as host of the Today Show, sources reveal that the disgraced television personality is leading a very lonely and private life, having lost his job, most of his friends, and his family, reports sources that spoke to Entertainment Tonight.

Matt Lauer is reportedly not visiting his Manhattan apartment, but instead, he is living quietly in the Hamptons, taking his kids to school and reflecting alone.

In late November, Lauer was fired from the top morning show for alleged “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” Well known, and at the top of his field, his fall from grace was shocking to his colleagues, as well as to the millions of fans who watched him every morning.

As for his 19-year marriage to Annette Roque, there will be no reconciliation. She stopped wearing her wedding ring in December, and she reportedly had seen a divorce lawyer that same month.

Although there have been reports that the two have now been living separately, this has been true for quite some time.

Their marriage is so over that the source states that all the couple needs to do now is settle their divorce and to separate their assets.

The sources who spoke to ET revealed that things were bad two years before Lauer’s firing. Roque was allegedly tired of hearing about Lauer’s roving eye from others. The source also stated that Lauer was not focused on his marriage, but instead on his career.

“People noticed his focus seemed to be all about his career and life in New York, certainly not about making his marriage work.”

Because Lauer was always concerned about appearances, the two stuck it out in a marriage that allegedly did not make her happy, but he believed made him look better in the public eye.

When the accusations surrounding the former Today host’s firing surfaced, Roque was reportedly embarrassed, but soon, humiliation turned to anger.

She reportedly has now been taking their two younger children, presumably Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11, to the Netherlands, where she is from, and has family there. Their oldest child, Jack, 16, is in boarding school in the states.

Right now, another source told ET, Matt Lauer is trying to lay low, with the intention of an anticipated comeback. He reportedly believes that if he “waits this news cycle out,” he can make his way back in and redeem himself.

In fact, his team wants to issue a pubic apology, but have chosen to wait until they feel there has been enough time to begin a charm offensive aimed at redeeming Lauer in the eyes of the television viewing public.

Yet, the friends who have stuck by him don’t feel that a comeback is realistic. Although the source did not go into detail, several men, such as Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, who have been in hiding since their own sexual harassment and misconduct accusations have broken out, have remained out of the public eye.

Lauer reportedly has lost a lot of friends since his downfall, but the source states there is one person who has remained by his side: Bryant Gumbel, the guy he replaced on Today.

“The one friend that has really stuck by him and seen him through this is Bryant Gumbel. They have always been close and Matt has needed him during this time.”

Right now, Matt is quietly living in the Hamptons and trying to regain the trust of those closest to him. Just as he stated in his public statement published after his firing, this has become his new full-time job.