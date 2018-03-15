Fabiana Perez has come forward to say that she wishes she had pressed charges against her abuser.

Fabiana Perez, the woman seen in the 2016 video getting a beating from baseball player Danry Vasquez in the stairwell of a baseball stadium, has now come forward to set the record straight about her former relationship with Danry Vasquez, a minor league outfielder. Fabiana Perez says she regrets not pressing charges against Danry Vasquez. Perez says the relationship with Danry Vasquez ended, and he quickly got engaged and then married to another woman in November 2017. Fabiana Perez says she is concerned for the new wife of Danry Vasquez due to his anger issues.

Fabiana Perez, The Woman Beaten In The Danry Vasquez Video Speaks Out

As a result of the 2016 beating video, Danry Vasquez was first fired from a minor league team in Corpus Christi, Texas when the video first surfaced, and then from a Lancaster, Pennsylvania minor league team when the Vasquez video went viral and hit the media.

The Lancaster Barnstormers issued a statement to update the press on the employment status of Danry Vasquez, 24.

“Upon being made aware of the nature of the incident, the Barnstormers made a prompt decision to cut ties with the [Danry Vasquez] 24-year old.”

The charges for Danry Vasquez in the beating case of Fabiana Perez were dropped after he attended anger management classes and paid a fine. Texas prosecutors said they would have liked to have done more but the beating victim, Fabiana Perez, wouldn’t press charges. Fabiana Perez was hit and punched several times in a stadium stairwell by Vasquez, still in his baseball uniform.

Fabiana Perez Says She Hopes That Danry Vasquez Is A Changed Man For His New Wife

Fabiana Perez gave an interview to Univision, saying that her main concern is for the wife of Danry Vasquez, says TMZ. Perez says she is “praying that he is a changed man.”

Fabiana Perez says that she was engaged to Danry Vasquez at the time of the beating and that she stayed with him for months after that assault. Fabiana Perez says that she now regrets not cooperating with prosecutors to punish Danry Vasquez.

“May God forgive him. He knows what he did. He wronged me, and at the time I forgave him, but if I had the knowledge I have now, I would have made a different decision.”

Fabiana Perez also has a message for those who criticized her for staying with Danry Vasquez after the beating.

“It’s true what they say: you need to walk a mile in someone’s shoes to know how you’d feel in their situation. People don’t know the stuff that I lived, people don’t know the fear that I suffered. Like I said, a lot of what you see in that footage, I don’t remember. I see the video now and remember moments of the situation, but you really don’t know how you would feel.”

Other Major League Players Believe Danry Vasquez Got Off Easy For Domestic Abuse

News.com Australia says that it’s not only Fabiana Perez who wishes Danry Vasquez paid a bigger price for the stairwell beating in Texas. Several Major League Baseball notables expressed outrage that Vasquez seems to have gotten off easy after beating Perez.

Justin Verlander, a pitcher for the Houston Astros, tweeted his thoughts about Danry Vasquez.

“F you man. I hope the rest of your life without baseball is horrible. You deserve all that is coming your way!”

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. believes that the baseball career of Danry Vasquez should have been over as soon as the Corpus Christi team saw the beating video.