‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe Reaches Out To Hope Brady In Hong Kong, ‘Rope’ Still Has A Chance

Even though Hope wants a divorce, fans might still see 'Rope' reconcile. Rafe reaches out to his devastated bride. Also, Shawn gets involved and tries to reunite the former couple.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the couple known as “Rope” might not be over yet. Even though Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) wants a divorce, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) tries reaching out. Plus, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) thinks Hope should hear out Rafe. Could this former Salem couple get back together?

According to Twitter user @nicholsevansfan, DOOL spoilers reveal that Hope asks Belle (Martha Madison) for a favor. She wants divorce papers drawn up. While she is in Hong Kong, Rafe calls her and pleads with his bride to come back home. He wants to explain what happened with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and why he didn’t tell the truth.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest tease further information. Hope feels hurt and betrayed. Even though she could talk to him about it one day, it is too fresh and raw for her right now. She wants to proceed with getting a divorce. However, someone else might have something to say about it.

Shawn and Belle are going to be on opposite sides of the “Rope” situation. Belle will likely agree to help Hope with a divorce. However, Shawn will urge his mother to just talk to Rafe about what happened. He seems to think that Rafe and Hope made a good couple. He knows how much Rafe cares about her.

He also remembers that it was Rafe who stopped at nothing to clear Hope Brady of murdering Stefano DiMera (formerly Joseph Mascolo). As fans recall, she was convicted and put in prison for the crime. However, evidence later proved that he was very much alive.

Hope might not be ready to talk to Rafe about what happened with Sami Brady. However, Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that one day, the two could reconcile. After all, the “Safe” incident happened when Rafe and Hope were broken up. It is true he didn’t even wait a day before hopping in bed with Sami, but they were broken up at the time.

Only time will tell if Shawn Brady’s efforts to reunite “Rope” will succeed. In the meantime, keep watching Days Of Our Lives to find out what happens next.