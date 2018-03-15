‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham Says She Had To Block Her Ex-Boyfriend, Reports ‘OK! Magazine’

Farrah is opening up about her messy relationship with her ex-boyfriend.

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is opening up about her former boyfriend Simon Saran. The reality TV mom claims that she’s so over her ex-love, and that she’s even blocked him from her phone so that she doesn’t have to deal with him anymore.

According to a March 15 report by OK! Magazine, Farrah Abraham recently went on the Teen Mom Time podcast to talk all things reality TV as well as what she’s currently doing in her own life. Of course, Farrah was asked about the recently revealed news that Simon Saran has a brand new girlfriend. Abraham didn’t seem impressed with the information, saying that it’s no “big story” that Simon is dating someone.

Farrah Abraham claims that the last time she spoke to Simon Saran he was bragging about 50 to 100 girls sending him messages, and boasting that because his stint on Teen Mom OG he had gotten verified on social media, saying that made the “girls love to talk” to him. Farrah says that she’s fine with Simon being single and “playing the field,” but that she decided to block him because she believes in “treating women better than that.” Abraham then questioned whether Saran had one girlfriend, or many.

As Teen Mom OG fans may remember, Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran dated off and on for years before finally ending their romance for good in 2017. Farrah was even seen on the MTV reality series buying herself an engagement ring that she had hoped Simon would propose to her with. However, he seemingly never felt comfortable popping the question. The pair tried to remain friends for awhile and even went on vacation together to celebrate Farrah’s birthday. Since that time their friendship has allegedly dissolved, and Abraham has admitted to cutting off contact with Simon, especially since her daughter Sophia doesn’t like him and has forbidden her to talk to Saran.

Meanwhile, Farrah Abraham is dealing with her own dating issues. The Teen Mom OG star recently revealed that she was dating stuntman Aden Stay. However, just days after going public with the relationship, Farrah and Aden confirmed that they had split.

Teen Mom OG currently airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.