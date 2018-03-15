WWE News: Reby Hardy Comments On Jeff Hardy’s DWI Arrest, Says He’s ‘Not Needed’ At ‘Ultimate Deletion’

The remarks came not long after it was reported that Jeff Hardy made a cameo appearance during the Ultimate Deletion taping just two days prior to his arrest.

It would seem that Jeff Hardy’s DWI arrest on Saturday might not have just disappointed his brother Matt, but also Matt’s wife, Reby Hardy, who said in a recent Instagram post that Jeff is “not needed” for the upcoming “Ultimate Deletion” match.

According to a report from WrestleZone, Reby’s comments were made on an Instagram post where she was hyping up the Ultimate Deletion match, which will be WWE’s take on Impact Wrestling’s “Final Deletion” match between Matt and Jeff Hardy, this time featuring Bray Wyatt as Matt Hardy’s opponent. Two days prior to his DWI arrest on Saturday, Jeff had reportedly made a cameo appearance during the match’s taping, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet, but based on his sister-in-law’s comments, there’s a chance his footage might not even be used when the match is finally aired on next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

“Matt has busted his a** to get to this point. He & I have been fighting for this to happen for nearly a year. After the hard work & $50k+ in legal fees that *WE* paid, I’m gonna have to say NO. He is not ‘needed.’ Jeff is clearly doing his own thing & it has nothing to do with us right now.”

According to a report from Cageside Seats, Matt Hardy was quick to react to Jeff Hardy’s DWI arrest, tweeting in his “Woken” character, but also making reference to The Hardy Boyz’s history of substance abuse, and how Matt had finally gotten clean. While the tweet was eventually deleted, Matt tagged several Hardy family members in a subsequent post advertising the Ultimate Deletion, including his wife Reby, his two sons Maxel and Wolfgang, and his father-in-law “Señor Benjamin,” but not Jeff. However, this might also be because Jeff has spent the past several months recovering from a shoulder injury, with Give Me Sport reporting that there’s a “slight hope” he could be back in time for WrestleMania 34 on April 8.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jeff Hardy was arrested Saturday night for driving while impaired, after being involved in a single car crash in Concord, North Carolina. According to TMZ, Hardy admitted to driving the 2016 Cadillac CTS-V sedan involved in the accident, and allegedly blew a.25 during a Breathalyzer test, putting him over three times the legal limit. He is due to appear in court next month.

While WWE has not confirmed whether it will be taking action against Jeff Hardy for his DWI arrest, the company issued a statement to media outlets, saying that it is working with local police to further investigate the matter, and that Jeff is “responsible for his own personal actions.” However, Cageside Seats noted that the statement is almost identical to the one WWE released following Jey Uso’s similar DWI arrest earlier this year, except for the name of the person in question.