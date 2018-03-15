Duggar Family Gives Jinger Duggar Her Own Hashtag, ‘Counting On’ Fans Love Pre-Pregnancy Throwback Photo

Jinger Duggar gets her own hashtag from her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, as she reaches the sixth month of her pregnancy.

Jinger Duggar has been a favorite of the Duggar family for a long time. Despite the fact that she did not get a lot of spotlight in the beginning seasons of Counting On, now that she is married, pregnant, and moved away from her parents to start a life together with Jeremy Vuolo, she has gained a ton of followers who are curious about her life in Texas. Despite her new home, it looks like she will remain forever in the hearts of her parents as one of the sweetest daughters they will ever have.

The 24-year-old Duggar and her husband announced in early January that they are finally expecting their first baby. After a year of no baby news, the couple was excited to say to their fans that they are ready to become parents.

Now, Jinger is about to wrap up her 21st week of pregnancy. Her baby bump is visible and sits high up on her belly, which has gotten Counting On fans speculating on the gender of her first child.

Jinger gained a new level of social media love from her family this week when they posted a never-been-seen-before picture from her childhood. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar released a photo of Jinger surrounded by her brothers. In the caption, they also came up with a special hashtag for their daughter.

Now the 24-year-old Duggar is one of the few kids of Jim Bob and Michelle that has a hashtag of her own.

Counting On fans are loving this picture for other reasons as well.

“Jinger’s facial expressions,” a fan commented. “Never get old.”

“I love her,” another exclaimed. “Her facial expressions are priceless.”

“Jinger has the best facial expressions,” another fan agreed.

Her facial expressions are somewhat of a legend in her family. Last year, Jeremy posted a picture of Jinger immersed in Jenga, her face capturing the high-stakes drama of the game.

He also followed in the footsteps of her parents to often post throwback photos of his wife.

The Duggar family started posting more pictures of Jinger as a child and baby when she moved away from home. Now that they are not able to see her on a daily or even weekly basis, they are remembering their sweet daughter by looking through their photo roll.

The couple has been able to adjust well to their new home, according to People Magazine, and are enjoying their lives in the warmer climate.

“We have just so perfectly adapted, it’s been incredible,” Jinger told the publication. “The biggest blessing.”

Right now, Jinger and Jeremy are on the west coast for Shepherds’ Conference, hosted by Grace Community Church in Los Angeles. Since the 30-year-old former soccer player is now the pastor of Grace Community Church in Laredo, he was an integral participating member of the event.

Jinger Duggar is due to give birth sometime in July 2018.