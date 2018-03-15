Bold NFL Free Agency Moves Leave The Chicago Bears With A Few Holes

Despite being aggressive in NFL free agency, the Chicago Bears have a few glaring needs.

Offensively, the Chicago Bears have undergone a huge makeover in NFL free agency. Leaving the Bears are quarterback Mike Glennon, wide receiver Markus Wheaton, and guard Josh Sitton, among others. Some additions for the Bears include tight end Trey Burton and wide receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel.

According to Windy City Gridiron, the Chicago Bears will host a press conference announcing that their NFL free agency signings are official. There will be a handful of omissions when the Bears’ front office and coaching staff, consisting of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy, meet to address the team’s comings and goings.

Most notably, three areas of the Chicago Bears need addressing: offensive line, pass rush, and secondary.

Thus far, the Bears have gone out to upgrade their playmakers on offense. The Bears’ signing of Allen Robinson to a three-year deal (courtesy of NFL.com) gives them a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver.

Taylor Gabriel’s signing (courtesy of Bears Wire) addresses the Chicago Bears’ need of speed on the field. Collectively, the combination of Robinson, Gabriel, and Burton changes how the Bears will play. That said, can they sack the opposing team’s quarterback?

That question is being asked by several Bears fans, who are accustomed to tempering their excitement. The NFL free agency additions of Allen Robinson, Trey Burton, and Taylor Gabriel is enough to get Bears fans giddy.

All of the changes that the Chicago Bears have made over the last couple of days give them the potential to have a dynamic offensive attack. It also suggests that several of the moves that the Bears have made failed miserably. One of those moves was signing Markus Wheaton last offseason.

Wheaton was seldom healthy enough to be on the football field for the Chicago Bears. He was brought in to bring an element of speed to the Bears’ receiving corps. It was all for naught, with Wheaton only catching four passes last season.

Speedy WR Taylor Gabriel pic.twitter.com/JAGLJLzCFF — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 15, 2018

Grading the current NFL free agency group for the Chicago Bears will be difficult until all of their offseason moves have been completed. After also signing kicker Cody Parkey and Chase Daniels to back up second-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky, an offensive lineman and some secondary help may next on the Bears’ agenda.

The Arizona Cardinals cut defensive back (courtesy of Pro Football Talk) Tyrann Mathieu as the NFL free agency frenzy was beginning. He may wind up on the Bears’ radar before it is all over.

There are questions regarding the Chicago Bears’ offensive line, which could be addressed in the upcoming NFL draft. If Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson is still on the board when the Bears pick at No. 8, he may be the player taken.

As for strengthening the pass rush, the Chicago Bears will have to scout heavily in order to find a diamond or two in the rough.