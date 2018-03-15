Kelly Clarkson Will Reportedly ‘Absolutely’ Return To ‘The Voice’ After Season 14, Claims ‘Radar Online’

'Voice' execs think getting Kelly as a coach was worth 'every penny,' reports 'Radar Online.'

Kelly Clarkson joined The Voice as a coach for Season 14 earlier this year, and it seems producers are already urging the star to return. According to a new report by Radar Online, those behind the scenes of the NBC show are desperate to have Kelly back as a coach after the current season is over and are allegedly making plans to have her return.

According to an NBC insider who spoke out to the site, “Kelly is absolutely going to return after this season” because of the impressive ratings the series has been pulling in since the most recent episodes began airing on February 26.

The source alleged that discussions already seem to be happening between Clarkson and the Voice team, claiming that there’s no concrete plan for when she’ll return just yet, but it could be pretty soon.

“It is going to be either the next cycle or the cycle after, depending on Kelly’s schedule,” claimed Radar Online’s Voice insider.

Though NBC hasn’t commented, the site went on to add that executives are loving having the 2002 American Idol winner on the show and are thrilled with how she’s doing so far after seeing her interact with fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys.

Allegedly, executives are “loving this” and think that the mom of two “just brings so much to the show” since she joined the coaching panel.

The source then added that those behind the scenes supposedly think that hiring Kelly and putting her on the show alongside Blake, Alicia, and Adam “was worth every single penny.”

Notably, ratings have been pretty steady for the singing show since Kelly joined the panel.

The premiere episode last month was the series’ lowest-rated spring premiere, according to TV Line, though it still “dominated” the night in terms of ratings as fans tuned in to see Clarkson get her start.

Clarkson – who recently joked about being pretty surprised by Blake and Gwen Stefani’s romance – hasn’t publicly commented on claims she’ll be back again on The Voice for Season 14 or 15, though she’s made no secret of the fact that she’s loving her new gig on NBC.

“I get to be a coach,” Kelly said when asked why she decided to join the show, according to the Sioux City Journal. “I’ve been asked to be a judge on things and I don’t want to be a judge. I’m not really good at that. I always feel s*** afterwards if you have to say something to somebody and they don’t receive it well.”

Clarkson added that one of her favorite things about being on the series is giving people who may not otherwise get the opportunity the chance to chase their dreams, particularly if they don’t look like a typical pop star.

“I get judged on aesthetics all the time, even from when I started,” Kelly recalled of the start of her career on the first season of American Idol. “I love that the people on [The Voice] are chosen because they’re talented and they deserve it.”

Amid added speculation over whether Blake and Adam will continue on with the show for what could be a whopping 15 consecutive seasons, as the Inquisitr previously reported, NBC is expected to announce who will be on the Voice coaching panel later this year.

Season 15 of the popular singing show, with or without Clarkson, is expected to debut in September.

Season 14 of The Voice airs on NBC on Monday and Tuesday nights.