Selena Gomez Went Through A Deep Depression After Kidney Transplant, Says Pal Francia Raisa

The 'Bad Liar' singer and her donor both had a difficult time recovering from the operation.

As many fans now know, Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant last summer, thanks to her best friend and former roommate Francia Raisa and her generosity. Selena underwent the procedure after being told her kidneys were failing due to her worsening lupus SLE, an autoimmune disease in which the body attacks itself while mistaking healthy tissue for invader cells.

Francia Raisa, however, revealed to Self in a recent interview that both she and Selena Gomez underwent pretty difficult days after the transplant. Selena Gomez has been notoriously outspoken about her difficulties with depression and her lupus SLE diagnosis, which didn’t stop after she received the life-saving transplant.

Selena Gomez’s donor, Francia Raisa, told the magazine that Selena Gomez almost died after the initial kidney transplant. Her body didn’t accept the kidney immediately, and it started to turn, which broke an artery. Selena had to undergo another operation in order to reconstruct an artery, which led to her having bigger scares than Francia. Francia wasn’t shy about showing them off to Self in a recent video, but Selena has yet to do so.

While the complications initially made Selena’s recovery harder than Francia’s, she then had a much easier road than her donor. Francia admits that her social worker told her that it might be more difficult as the donor that the receiver, and that her social worker ended up being correct.

According to Francia, Selena Gomez was glowing as she started to recover, something her social worker warned her about. This is because he was slowly returning back to health and getting something she actually needed, while Francia was recovering from getting rid of something she didn’t need.

Francia and Selena recovered together in a private facility that Selena told the press she paid for. This was to allow them to have complete privacy and to ensure that they got to have the best care possible on their journey to health.

Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant is what forced her beau, Justin Bieber, to see how much he missed her. The pair reunited shortly after she split with her boyfriend at the time, The Weeknd.