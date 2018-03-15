MLB Trade Rumors: Michael Fulmer, Chris Archer Among Possible Options For Yankees, Reports ‘Pinstripe Alley’

Matt Provenzano of 'Pinstripe Alley' believes the Yankees might pursue Michael Fulmer and Chris Archer.

The New York Yankees might pursue another starter before the trade deadline in the upcoming 2018 MLB season. The Yankees have Luis Severino, Sonny Gray, Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia, and Jordan Montgomery as their starters, but they are expected to look for upgrades later this year to improve their World Series chances.

According to Matt Provenzano of Pinstripe Alley, the Yankees will likely look for a “young and controllable” pitcher before the deadline. He named Michael Fulmer of the Detroit Tigers and Chris Archer of the Tampa Bay Rays as possible trade targets later in the season.

In his first two seasons with the Tigers, Fulmer went 21-19 with a 3.45 ERA and 246 strikeouts. New York expressed interested in acquiring the 24-year-old pitcher last season, but Tigers general manager Al Avila turned down a trade proposal from the Yankees.

According to Bill Brink of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, New York offered Clint Frazier, Tyler Wade, Thairo Estrada, and some pitching prospects. The Tigers were not impressed with the trade package, which means the Yankees will likely be forced to pay a stiff price if they really want to bring the former Rookie of the Year to the Big Apple.

Meanwhile, Provenzano said that trading for Archer also makes sense for the Yankees. The 29-year-old went 10-12 in 34 starts last season with a 4.07 ERA and 249 strikeouts. The six-year veteran also surrendered 27 home runs last season and went 9-19 with 4.02 ERA in 2016.

While his numbers are not too impressive, Provenzano said that the Yankees can “throw in every good prospect and the kitchen sink” in a trade for Archer. He pointed out that based on Deserved Run Average, Archer is the 11th best pitcher in the league last season, per Baseball Prospectus. The Yankees would also have control over his future because the 29-year-old still has four years left on his contract, including two years of club option in 2020 and 2021, per Spotrac.

It remains to be seen, though, whether not the Yankees would decide to give up future assets in a trade for either Fulmer or Archer. New York is also linked to Alex Cobb, who is still available as a free agent. According to Newsday, the Yankees might still make a run at Cobb to improve their starting rotation.

Pitching prospect Chance Adams was also mentioned as a potential replacement starter later in the season. However, there are still question marks about his readiness for the major league after his performance in their 7-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. The 23-year-old allowed five runs and seven hits, including two home runs.