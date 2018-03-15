‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Chad DiMera Faces Legal Trouble In Hong Kong

Chad travels to Hong Kong to try and save Abby from Stefan and "Gabigail." However, he soon finds himself in legal hot water.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of March 26 reveal Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will find himself in some trouble. He goes to Hong Kong in order to save Abigail (Marci Miller) from her devious second personality, who is shacked up with Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher). However, “Chabby” fans won’t like that Chad ends up getting in some legal hot water, according to Twitter user @4KimmieBee.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, “Gabigail” plans to take over the real Abby, both body and mind. She has already begun putting her plan into place. Soon, she and Stefan will take a trip to Hong Kong. However, she will be shocked when Chad shows up at her hotel room.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the confused DiMera will try to save “Chabby.” However, he will be shocked when he encounters problems of his own. While overseas, expect Chad to get into some serious legal trouble, Soap Opera Digest reported.

Although it was not stated exactly what kind of problems Chad encounters, it has to be related to “Gabigail.” After deciding to go to Hong Kong with Stefan, the two will begin to bond.

This is bad news for “Chabby,” who many fans believe are destined to be together forever. Chad is not the type of man that will stand by and watch another man take his wife. He may also recognize that something is wrong with Abigail. In fact, he shares his concerns with Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow).

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that fans shouldn’t worry about “Chabby.” Even though the dissociative identity disorder storyline will last a few months, it won’t be forever. When Abigail finally gets treated and is back to her old self, Chad and Abigail will reunite.

In fact, Billy Flynn and Marci Miller explained why “Chabby” is forever. It was teased that they would go through obstacles. However, they also assured fans that Chad and Abigail will always find their way back into each other’s arms.

As for Chad’s legal trouble, he will likely get through it. Most likely, Belle (Martha Madison) will help him out. After all, she is the DiMera lawyer, and just happens to be in Hong Kong.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.