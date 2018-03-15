‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Wakes Bill With A Kiss, Liam Walks Away For Good – New Promo Video

Steffy is spied smooching her father-in-law in a moment of sad desperation on 'B&B.'

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) medical drama is just the tip of the iceberg. Spoilers and rumors have swirled for months that Bill is Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) baby daddy. On Wednesday’s B&B episode, another big hint dropped that it is Bill and not Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) who’s the father and that Bill and Steffy have a date with destiny. It could all spark from a deathbed kiss and confession that will stun the Forresters and Spencers. Below is the brand-new CBS promo video that shows Bill finally waking from his coma.

Desperate To Help, Steffy Acts Rashly

On Wednesday, March 14, B&B spoilers from SheKnows Soaps revealed an intense ICU conversation between Steffy and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Steffy told her rival that she would be with “the father of her baby,” which was interesting wording. Steffy didn’t say she’d wind up with Liam, although that’s what she implied since she assumes he’s the father of her child. Swirling spoilers and rumors insist that Bill is the real baby daddy but rigged the test to try and save Steffy and Liam’s marriage.

However, all signs point to a looming deathbed confession from Bill that reveals the truth. Just before Bill was shot, he proposed to Steffy and was emphatic about not giving a darn what anyone thinks. Some Bold and the Beautiful “spoilers” speculate that Dollar Bill will wake a changed man, but that seems far-fetched. Bill is the crass bad boy he’s always been, and that’s not likely to change. Instead, when he wakes to a kiss from his daughter-in-law, Bill should be more convinced than ever about Steffy.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope reveals to Steffy that she knows about Bill’s marriage proposal. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/gYh6EFh8ki pic.twitter.com/2KvP2tdFEg — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 15, 2018

One Kiss Changes Everything

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week from SheKnows Soaps reveal that Lt. Baker (Dan Martin) and his sidekick Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) put together a list of suspects. Liam wants justice, but Steffy has her mind on the men in her life. She’s in the waiting room, working overtime to guilt Liam into taking her back, but her mind is also on Bill’s life hanging in the balance. Before they slept together, Steffy and Bill were close confidantes. Plus, they share a history of love and passion.

In fact, Steffy might just love the rogue, but she can’t stand the idea of relinquishing Liam, who would run straight to Hope. So far, Steffy has remained in the waiting room, but next week she’ll go in to check on Dollar Bill when no one else is around and have a heart-to-heart talk with her one-time lover. This week, Liam begged his dad to wake up but got no response. If anyone can bring Bill out of his coma, it’s a kiss from Steffy. In desperation, Steffy will try and revive Bill and is stunned when it works.

Who Sees The Kiss?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that someone sees the kiss. There’s always someone lurking around the corner on soap operas seeing and hearing things others want to keep private. It will likely be Hope who spies the deathbed liplock since she’s also lurking at the ICU to support Liam and keep Steffy at arm’s length from him. Steffy insisted to Hope time and again that sleeping with Bill was a one-time thing and that she regrets the mistake, but Hope is doubtful.

Daytime Confidential’s B&B spoilers remind fans that Steffy told Hope that Bill’s survival is her focus right now, and if Hope sees Liam’s wife kiss his father, she’ll be sure to assume the worst. Then again, Steffy shouldn’t be smooching her comatose father-in-law, right? Next week, Hope tells Liam that Bill proposed and, don’t forget, Liam told Steffy she should be with Bill. All this is building to a perfect storm when Bill wakes still in love with Steffy and shares the revelation that her daughter is his baby too.

Who do you think is out to get Bill? Which suspect will be found guilty? Follow the whodunit to a shocking arrest next week on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/44Q7q9FOy1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 15, 2018

When the sleeping Spencer is woken by a kiss, everything will change again in Steffy’s life. Liam is ready to walk into Hope’s open arms and almost losing Bill might shake Steffy enough to admit she loves the man. Catch up on new B&B scoop on whether Sheila shot Bill, what happens when Liam and Hope get intimate, and listen to leaked video of Bill telling the cops that Ridge shot him. Check back often for more Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.