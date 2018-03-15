Duggar Fans Believe The Family Is Making Money Via Product Placements, Reports ‘In Touch’

The family may be raking in some of that extra cash by peddling products on Instagram, just like most celebrities.

Derick Dillard’s recent allegation that he and his wife, Jill Duggar Dillard, were unpaid volunteers on the show Counting On has made some fans suspicious, and some are wondering where their money comes from. According to In Touch, fans believe that the family may be participating in sponsorship deals in order to get in some extra cash.

The allegation that Derick didn’t make any money via Counting On may have had some truth to it, according to an insider at TLC and reported by the Inquisitr. However, this wouldn’t have been because the network was failing to pay him. Instead, Derick may have signed over his rights and allowed Jim Bob Duggar to become the main beneficiary, essentially making an employee of Jim Bob. Putting Derick’s money in a trust and allowing it to funnel out slowly through living expenses was one way Jim Bob could avoid hefty taxes.

However, the question remains: If the adult children of the Duggar family aren’t taking home a large chunk of money for their appearances, how do they keep up their lifestyles? According to In Touch, the answer might be brand partnerships, even though they don’t seem to be disclosing them. Sponsorships are incredibly common for both celebrities and bloggers, with people like the Kardashians raking in a six-figure income from one Instagram photo alone. With as many followers as the Duggar family and individual adult children have, it does make sense they might jump on the bandwagon.

Jill Duggar Dillard, for example, has over 1 million followers on her Instagram account, and she has been seen promoting brands of foods and restaurants, despite not disclosing it via the necessary #ad or #sponsored hashtags.

The family altogether has been seen promoting Chick-fil-A, IHOP, and various other restaurants. Separately, the older Duggar daughters have been pictured with items from brands like Old Navy, books for small children, chocolate milk, and even individual restaurants.

It is noted, however, that as they have not disclosed their affiliation with any of the brands, as required by law, all of these photos may simply be a coincidence and the family may just be complimenting and recommending brands they love.