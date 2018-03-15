Queen Elizabeth Gives Formal Consent For Prince Harry To Marry Meghan Markle

While preparations are already being made, Queen Elizabeth finally gave her formal seal of approval.

Although preparations have already been underway for several months, Queen Elizabeth finally gave her formal approval for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to tie the knot. The monarch issued the statement to the Privy council, stating that her “dearly beloved grandson” had her official permission to wed the Suits actress.

A similar statement was made in 2011 before Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding.

Her full statement was made public on March 15, after issuing it on March 14.

“My Lords, I declare my Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council.”

ABC News explained that according to the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013, the first six people in line for the British throne need to obtain formal consent from the queen before they can officially be married.

While preparing for her upcoming nuptials to Prince Harry and her royal duties, which will be expected after they have wed, Meghan Markle has been visiting many of Prince Harry’s favorite charities and familiarising herself with them. She has also been working with charities of personal interest to her, which she may take up once she steps into her role in the British monarchy.

Meghan Markle recently joined her future in-laws and fiancé for a service at Westminster Abbey to mark Commonwealth Day, which was her first official event with Queen Elizabeth II.

She and Prince Harry plan to wed on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. They will invite over 2,000 members of the public onto the grounds to watch their carriage procession as they prepare to exchange vows.

According to People Magazine, Meghan Markle is assimilating to her role as a princess faster than anyone has ever done before her. Her charity work, in addition to her wedding planning, has stunned many royals, who feel that she’s been able to acclimate to public life incredibly well. This is likely due to the fact that she has spent many years in the spotlight with her own television role on Suits.

Meghan Markle’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, is expecting her third baby with Prince William. Meghan has stated that she would like to also have children with Prince Harry but isn’t quite sure of the timeline or when they would like to welcome their first child.