‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will & Paul’s Romance Heats Up

'DOOL' fans are watching a new couple take shape in Salem.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) are going to be getting even closer as the days roll by. The pair, who are currently in the midst of a major attraction to one another will progress in their relationship, but there may be one major hurdle in their way, their mutual ex, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Will and Paul have already shared a couple of kisses since Will returned to Salem. Things will continue to heat up for the couple as it seems they’ll share yet another kiss and things will continue to move forward from there. As many Days of our Lives fans know, Will returned to Salem after being presumed dead for two years. Although he’s back living among his friends and family members he still doesn’t remember anything about his former life. This means that Will has no recollection of being married to Sonny.

When it was revealed that Will was still alive, Sonny was engaged to Paul. The pair had already skipped out on their wedding ceremony due to the news that Will may be alive, and after that shocking piece of information was confirmed, Sonny told Paul that he couldn’t marry him because he still loved Will and wanted to make their marriage work. Will was hesitant at first, and by this time had already developed an attraction for Paul. However, Days of our Lives fans watched as Will tried to work on his marriage.

In the latest #DAYS, Will vows to help Paul get to the bottom of what's going on with John.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/FVH8wV3iL8 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 1, 2018

Sadly, Will’s heart just wasn’t in the relationship, mostly because he didn’t remember ever being in love with Sonny. Will asked Sonny for a divorce and then began a friendship with Paul. Now, that friendship is growing into a full blown romance. Although Paul seemingly still loves Sonny, he is intrigued by Will. Some Days of our Lives fans believe that the two men will get involved into a serious relationship, but that when Will’s memories of Sonny return the romance could take a heartbreaking turn for Paul, who is no stranger to heartache.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.