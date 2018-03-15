Kody Brown Allegedly Proposes To New Possible Wife, Gets Rejected, According to Life & Style

Kody Brown of Sister Wives has four wives already, but according to Life & Style, he was hoping to get a fifth and it just didn’t work out. They also shared something else pretty shocking about Meri Brown allegedly leaving the family in December.

A source revealed that Kody Brown allegedly picked out his fifth wife, but things didn’t go as planned for them. The source says that Kody was hoping this woman could end up replacing Meri, but that it didn’t end up working out that way for him. She was younger at just the age of 25 and he loved how she was a tomboy. The source said that this girl did tell Kody if he ever wanted a young hot wife to tell him, but it turns out that she didn’t mean it.

According to the source, Kody actually popped the question and she said “no.” She also allegedly decided that she didn’t want to court him anymore at all. This was hard on Kody, but now he is moving on. No word on if he is looking for another wife after all of this happened. There have been rumors for years that Kody wanted to add to the family, but Robyn Brown was the last person he got married to and things are still going well with them. They got married right as the Brown family started filming the show.

The source tried to say that Meri Brown has left the culdesac and moved on, but according to an Instagram picture below, it looks like she is still living with the family. Meri says she just ran outside and saw these two family members. Hopefully, this means that things are just fine with the entire family. Meri and Kody have had issues in their marriage, but seem to be working through it on the show.

Right now, fans will have to wait and see if Kody Brown and the rest of the family speaks out about what is allegedly going on. More than likely, the Brown family will stay quiet if it is true or false because they don’t always share a lot with fans. Make sure that you don’t miss the new episodes of “Sister Wives” when they air on Sunday nights on TLC.