Stormy Daniels’ Mom Talks: Sheila Gregory, 64, On Ex-Husband Bill, Fears Affair Claim Will Hurt Trump In 2020

Sheila Gregory, mother of Stormy Daniels, spoke about her daughter being hurt by her father's absence and how the 64-year-old Trump fan is worried Stormy could hurt President Trump's re-election chances.

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Gregory Clifford, might be having success raising more than $122,000 thus far on Crowd Justice, so that she can “speak honestly and openly to the American people about” Stormy’s “relationship with now President Donald Trump and the intimidation and tactics used against” her, but her mom has a different take on Daniels’ life and fight.

Sheila Gregory spoke about her divorce from Stormy’s dad, according to the Dallas Morning News, reporting that Stormy’s parents split up when Daniels was only a 3- or 4-year-old girl. The 68-year-old Bill Gregory is Stormy’s dad — a man who admits that he didn’t spend a lot of time with Daniels after the divorce. Bill lives in San Diego, while Sheila now lives in Baton Rouge.

Stormy is Sheila’s 38-year-old daughter — a woman that Sheila can’t escape seeing images of when she turns on the TV in the old home that the publication notes the older woman can’t afford to leave, nestled in the midst of a rough neighborhood. Sheila spoke about her friends telling her that they can’t believe the busty woman they see on TV is the same sweet little girl who loved horses that Sheila raised.

Stormy and her mother have not spoken in about 12 years, which is about the same period of time since Stormy’s alleged affair with Trump, which Daniels claims began in 2006. Sheila, meanwhile, reportedly never talked about the alleged affair with her daughter, and although Sheila claims she calls Stormy over a period of every few weeks, Stormy does not connect with her mother. Sheila reportedly doesn’t know why Stormy stopped speaking to her.

Ties deepen between Stormy payoff and Trump Organization as another lawyer now involved https://t.co/GlxIYlhAdm — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 15, 2018

Although Sheila said she tried to contact Stormy, Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, called her mother’s claims that she tried to contact her daughter “fake news.”

Stormy was born in 1979, according to Sheila, after her parents had been married for several years and never planned to have children. Her mom admitted that Stormy was hurt in the wake of her dad disappearing. “She wanted her daddy and I couldn’t give her her daddy back,” Sheila said.

Sheila said that despite offers from colleges, Stormy didn’t want to go to college. Sheila claims Stormy changed overnight as an 18-year-old who began acting like something was amiss. Her dad purchased a Toyota Celica for Stormy, which gave her the freedom to explore the wilder side of town. Her dad would eventually learn that Stormy was dancing at a Kentucky strip club.

Stormy’s mom doesn’t know why her daughter turned to performing in adult films, while Bill fears for his daughter’s safety.

Sheila, meanwhile, doesn’t want President Trump to be hurt by Stormy’s scandal.

“If Mr. Trump runs four more times, I would vote for him every time. I like him. I like the way he handles things. It’s time this country is put back where it belongs — taking care of the people here instead of the people who don’t belong here.”

Still, Sheila hopes to reunite with her daughter before she dies.