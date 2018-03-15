Meghan Markle Likely To Wear Lover’s Knot Tiara At Royal Wedding, Says Diamond Expert

Meghan Markle is just two months away from the biggest day of her life. She is set to marry Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England. On that day, Markle will become part of the royal family in front of millions of viewers who will be tuning in from around the globe.

At this point, just about everyone is wondering what Markle will choose to wear. Her gown style has been the talk of royal watchers for months, with many wondering how she will incorporate her style into her wedding day look while maintaining the look of royalty-to-be. So far, there have only been rumors about Markle’s dress designer of choice, the latest being Alexander McQueen.

Additionally, people are going to be checking on the bride’s jewels on her big day. It will undoubtedly be interesting to see what kinds of diamonds Markle will be wearing when she walks down the aisle. The Inquisitr was able to chat with diamond expert Grant Mobley ahead of the royal wedding to get some insight on what Markle might be wearing atop her head.

According to Mobley, Markle’s upcoming wedding will be the very first time that she is permitted to wear a tiara, as per royal tradition. He explains that Markle will most likely be wearing the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara, which was a favorite of Prince Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana.

“This was a favorite of Princess Diana’s and was one of the most iconic pieces she wore, thus it would mean a great deal to the couple. This particular tiara has a fascinating background. Surprisingly it’s not an original, instead, it’s a replica of an earlier tiara made for Queen Mary’s grandmother – Princess Augusta of Hesse, the Duchess of Cambridge. The stunning piece was commissioned from the House of Garrard by Queen Mary in 1914. The original tiara was sold at auction at Christie’s in Geneva in 1981,” Mobley said.

The Lover’s Knot has also been worn by the Duchess of Cambridge on more than one occasion. The photos below show Princess Diana and Duchess Kate wearing the Lover’s Knot tiara.

The Lover’s Knot tiara consists of “100 carats of amazing white round diamonds.” Mobley says that this piece is perfect for Markle because diamonds “are the ultimate representation of love and commitment.”

There are a couple of other options, however. The Lotus Flower tiara, for example, is more trendy, according to Mobley, who describes the headpiece as “art deco.” The piece was created by House of Garrard for the Queen Mother back in 1923 by using a necklace that she received as a wedding gift.

“To make this exquisite piece, the Queen Mother had Garrard dismantle a necklace she was given as a wedding gift and use the diamonds to craft this masterpiece, a true testament to the versatility of diamonds,” Mobley explained.

“One of the best attributes of this tiara is that it can be worn low on the forehead or high on the head similar to tiaras made today. This stunning tiara was made with all-round white diamonds in bezel settings and a few white pearls. The beautiful diamonds allow the lotus flower shapes to serve as the main feature. The total carat weight of the diamonds would be less than the Cambridge Lovers Knot tiara but would still be of amazing quality,” Mobley added.

The Lotus Flower tiara is said to be a favorite of Duchess Kate. You can see it in the photo below.

Your weekly tiara treat: All bbout Princess Kate's favorite sparkler – the Lotus Flower https://t.co/5BOKSTLf3N pic.twitter.com/quhtk90DSO — People (@people) March 18, 2016

Markle could also choose to go with the Strathmore Rose tiara, which has been a favorite choice amongst social media users. It’s also Mobley’s choice for Markle.

“Although made in the nineteenth century, this tiara was given to the Queen Mother by her parents (where it gets the Strathmore name), for her wedding with King George VI and then later passed down to Queen Elizabeth II, which deems it as a perfect family heirloom to wear on the big day. It has only been seen worn by the Queen Mother in her early days and has yet to be seen worn by any other member of the Royal family,” Mobley explained.

The tiara features a “garland of five roses in yellow gold with the roses set with spectacular large white rose cut diamonds.”

“This would be a fantastic tiara for Meghan to wear. Since it hasn’t been worn years, it would serve as a unique choice for her big day. If Meghan chooses to wear the tiara, it may become one of the iconic pieces that future generations associate with her – similar to how we associate many spectacular pieces of diamond jewelry with Princess Diana,” Mobley added.

Of course, it’s also possible that Markle will surprise us all and choose something less traditional — or she could even have her very own tiara custom-made for her wedding day.

“The chances are that the diamonds would be sourced from Botswana, as the country holds a special place in Meghan and Harry’s hearts and it is now the second largest diamond producer in the world. The couple would be thrilled to be supporting an industry that is having such a positive impact on a country’s development. For instance, diamond revenues enable every child in Botswana to a free education up to the age of 13. Diamond revenues are also instrumental in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Africa, and for every 2.5 acres of land mined, at least 6 acres are donated for conservation. This is just a small portion of the good that is being done by the diamond industry,” Mobley concludes.

For reference, the Duchess wore the Cartier Halo tiara when she married Prince William in 2011.