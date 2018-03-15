‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Ashley’s Turn To Make Victoria’s Life Difficult,

Victoria can choose her own punishment, and it may entail working under Ashley.

It looks like it is going to be payback time for Ashley. Victor has given Victoria two options, and Young and the Restless viewers are likely to find out her choice on Monday, March 19. On Wednesday, Victor (Eric Braeden) gave Victoria (Amelia Heinle) the choice of which punishment she would take as a consequence of her betrayal. Her options: step down from her COO position to take a lesser role or leave the Newman Enterprises totally.

Young and the Restless spoilers via Soap Hub tease that Victoria will ultimately choose to stay at the company. However, that would mean working under Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Abby (Melissa Ordway). She is going to face humiliation and swallow her own pride, but it may prove to be a wise decision. Leaving the company would mean letting her sister and ex-stepmother win, but staying will give her another chance to get back to them.

But for now, if Ashley is given a higher position, it is her turn to make Victoria’s life difficult. Things will turn around and Vikki will be answering to Ashley instead. Abby will also get a chance to get even with her sister. Abby’s position was taken from her because of Victoria, so she would get some satisfaction that Vikki’s going to be punished.

Meanwhile, Ashley will also make a move against Jack (Peter Bergman) for conspiring with Victoria to kick her out of Newman Enterprises. In the previous episode, Jack calls Ashley to ask for an apology. But Ashley dismissed her brother and told him she’s done. Jack should talk to her lawyer instead. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jack will be surprised by Ashley, via Soaps.com. So, it may have something to do with a lawsuit or what she and Victor talked about when she had a meeting with him at Newman. While she told Victor that she would only return if Victoria was fired, being in a position above her might be tempting.

The Young and the Restless airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The soap is pre-empted for the NCAA March Madness on March 15 and 16.