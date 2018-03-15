Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Reside At Nottingham Cottage, Reports Say

Nottingham Cottage is a small apartment in the compound of Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be a married couple May 19, in one of the most anticipated weddings of the year. After the wedding, the Royals are expected to be living in a befitting home where they can start a family. According to the Week, Prince Harry is eager to have a large family and Markle has expressed her desire to have children also. Therefore, the soon-to-be-married couple needs to put this desire into consideration when choosing a home.

Prince Harry reportedly lives at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace at the moment. According to People, it was the same house in the compound of Kensington Palace that the Prince proposed to the Suits actress. The cottage was Harry’s “bachelor pad,” according to People, and it was also the first home of Prince William and Kate Middleton before moving to a larger one.

Nottingham Cottage is one of the smallest houses on the royal estate, according to the Week. The cottage has two bedrooms, a small living room, a smaller dining room and two bathrooms, according to House Beautiful. Like his elder brother William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be moving to a larger home in the future. According to the Sun, Harry is considering “grander accommodation” within Kensington Palace.

The report claims that the Prince is “possibly eyeing up the 21-room apartment” close to his brother’s apartment. The 21-room apartment is currently residence to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Report says, the Queen may give Prince Harry a mansion like she gave to Prince William. Prince William received Anmer Hall, a 10-bedroom Grade II-listed mansion on the Sandringham estate from the Queen, according to the Week. The Mirror says that the Queen may give Prince Harry Harewood Park near Ross on Wye after the wedding.

At the moment, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be living in Nottingham Cottage within Kensington Palace after the wedding. Harry and William grew up in Kensington Palace and the brothers will be neighbours until they leave the Palace grounds. The Palace has some of the well-kept gardens in London, according to reports.

The couple will get married in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle May 19.