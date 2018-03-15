MLB Rumors: Aaron Judge Promotes Manny Machado Move To Yankees & MLB Warns Him, Per ‘ESPN’

The American League Rookie of the Year wouldn't mind another strong bat in pinstripes next season.

The MLB rumors involving Manny Machado joining the New York Yankees may never subside, as New York’s Aaron Judge has recently promoted the move, ESPN reported. Last year’s AL Rookie of the Year and AL home runs leader did some campaigning last year to try to convince former Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton to join the team. It may have helped, as Stanton is now on board. It seems Judge wouldn’t mind Machado being there as well based on a conversation he had with the Orioles player. However, Major League Baseball and the Yankees also warned Judge about what he’s doing.

Manny Machado will easily be one of the most coveted free agents next offseason. In a report from ESPN’s Coley Harvey, it’s noted how Aaron Judge would like Machado to join the Yankees and that he even told him that in passing. New York had a spring training game on Wednesday against Machado’s Baltimore Orioles team, which set up the questions for Judge. It was only natural that the Yankees star made a pitch of sorts to the fellow AL slugger via a conversation the two players had. However, part of Judge’s comments drew interest from MLB, as they don’t want players or organizations tampering.

Aaron Judge thinks the Yankees' lineup could be "something special" with Manny Machado. pic.twitter.com/N8XGeXUPf3 — ESPN (@espn) March 15, 2018

Judge recently told reporters with regards to Machado, “Adding him to our lineup that we already got would be something special. I told him he’d look good in pinstripes.”

After seeing or hearing of Judge’s comments to and about Machado, it brought a response from the MLB.

“We have been in contact with the Yankees. They communicated to us that Mr. Judge’s off the cuff comments were not appropriate and not authorized by the club. They will speak to him to make sure that this does not happen again.”

Upon hearing of the issue, Judge said he had learned his lesson and that he is learning something new by the day. He further elaborated on his conversation with Machado too.

“We talked a little bit, and I just asked him how his offseason was, how everything was going. I asked him how he liked short and said, ‘You’d look pretty good in pinstripes, too.'”

Judge said that New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman gave him a call to explain the situation. He said the call lasted “about 30 seconds” and that he quickly realized the seriousness of the situation. Lesson learned.

Still, the comments are out there. Machado obviously knows what the New York Yankees bring to the table with a superstar lineup that he could only make that much better. It would make the team one of the biggest contenders around and possibly the most star-studded organization in professional sports outside of the Golden State Warriors.